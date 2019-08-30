From there, how and in what capacity to merge finances is highly individual. Not only is it entirely dependent on your comfort level, but there are also legal factors at play. "It varies by state, but let's say you get married but choose to remain financially independent. There are some states that have a 50-50 rule, which means in a divorce you could be forced split everything 50-50, regardless of what agreements you made," she says. "So if that's something that concerns you: Get a prenup." Also, you need to consider where you're at in life: "Are you 30 and getting married, or are you 80? Because if it's the latter, there might be financial reasons not to merge."