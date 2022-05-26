Trauma is a tricky thing to process. You see, negative effects of trauma can persist over time—and they can potentially be physically "stored" in your body. Unless you do the work to release that stored trauma, all of that buried tension can become, well, stuck. “Our bodies record every moment of every second that we live,” says licensed psychotherapist and trauma specialist Britt Frank, MSW, LSCSW, author of The Science Of Stuck, on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. Now, a body-based problem may require a body-based solution, but once you address the physiology behind your fight, flight or freeze response, you can start to unravel your trauma using mindful approaches.

A quick caveat: There isn’t one end-all, be-all way to heal your trauma. In fact, Frank says the trauma-healing space can become a bit cult-like (and Frank would know; she once joined a fundamentalist cult). “The defining feature of a cult is this binary of ‘us versus them.’ The cult of trauma healing I've noticed is [when people say], ‘Here's how you heal trauma, and if you don't do it this way, then you're out,’” she explains.

That said, there is no “right” way to address trauma—but Frank has learned a few techniques to process buried emotions. If you’d like to try some new methods, perhaps give her expert tips a go: