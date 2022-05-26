"The biggest barrier to trauma healing is honoring that you have it," says Frank. See, trauma has such an intense connotation, like some gargantuan force is taking hold of your psyche and making you suffer. And, sure, trauma can be uncomfortable (sometimes even painful), but it doesn't have to define your entire life. Trauma looks different for everyone, after all, and it can be quite subtle for some. "It's like indigestion," Frank explains. "It's not an illness. It's not a disease. It's just that your brain didn't metabolize an experience."