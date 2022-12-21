6 Myths About Manifesting You Need To Stop Believing

At its core, manifestation involves first getting crystal clear on what you're working to create and working to remove, or at least minimize. Intuition is a huge part of the process, because it allows you to transcend limited ideas and beliefs, and provides powerful guidance on what steps to take in your manifesting journey.

Manifesting isn’t woo-woo; it is a process that can be taught. Tools like affirmations, mantras, visualization, and guided meditations will help you focus your energy on manifestation, but ultimately it's up to you to take inspired action. Yes, you must take action steps in order to manifest your goals!

We are all limited in our power when we think and act from the ego. Small thinking creates small results. But when we expand our goals to reach beyond ourselves and benefit the collective, we expand the field in which we are creating, and we can also greatly expand our results.