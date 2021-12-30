How To Achieve "Ego Death" & Emerge An Even Stronger Person For It

To understand ego death, you first have to understand the ego. According to psychotherapist Annette Nuñez, Ph.D., LMFT, the ego is a sense of self that you develop at a young age. And as Shannon Kaiser, spiritual author of the forthcoming book Return to You, adds, the ego relates to your feelings about your own importance and abilities.

"It's how you identify and what you identify with—like who you are as a person, whether it's gender identity, what your beliefs are, your morals," Nuñez explains.

She notes that famed psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud was the first to popularize the idea of ego in the modern world, and in psychoanalytic theory, it's defined as "the part of the mind that mediates between the conscious and the unconscious and is responsible for reality testing and a sense of personal identity."

Without getting too caught up in the psychological aspects, you can think of your ego as the image you hold of yourself, which affects everything from how you perceive the world to how you behave around others.