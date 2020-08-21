Over the course of the two-hour session, I never felt out of control; just the opposite actually. I felt more in tune with my body than I had in a really long time. At one point I started dancing to the music. At another point I settled into a deep stretch. Each movement took on new depth and exaggeration, which actually started to freak me out. Realizing how much I could shift with my breath made me think back to childhood when I would suffer from panic attacks. There were a few dicey moments there, but I was able to work through them by reaching out for my spotters hand and continuing on with the breath, maintaining trust that the feeling would pass. It did, and at the end of the experience, I was rewarded with visualizations of some of my closest friends and family.