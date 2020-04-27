A mandala is an arrangement of simple shapes repeated in a circular pattern. ("Mandala" actually comes from the Sanskrit word for circle.) For examples of mandalas, we can look to nature (think: flowers like roses, chrysanthemums, and dahlias, ripples in a body of water, and snowflakes) as well as ancient art. The first mandalas were thought to be created by Buddhist monks during the first century B.C. They quickly spread throughout Asia to Tibet, China, and Japan, too.

In the years since, Buddhist monks have continued to create intricate mandalas out of sand for festivals and sacred ceremonies. These works of art are then swept up—the sand blended and poured into a river. This might seem tragic, but it helps us remember that everything is temporary. We can appreciate beauty in front of us without missing it when it is gone.

Today, the process of creating (and sometimes destroying) mandalas is an art form, spiritual practice, and meditation tool.