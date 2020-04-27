Most mandalas we see today are not necessarily religious or in line with any particular spiritual background. But it's important to note that in Buddhism and Hinduism, mandalas are sacred objects that represent both the universe and a person's quest for enlightenment. According to the Ancient History Encyclopedia, the center of a mandala symbolizes a palace, and the shapes surrounding it are a source of protection. Each layer symbolizes a quality (compassion or devotion, for example) that one must obtain before accessing the palace. In this sense, mandalas represent the journey of life and the path toward wisdom and self-actualization.