What Soul Searching Really Means & 9 Ways To Do It, From Experts

Soul searching is the process of figuring out your purpose, your motivations, and what may need to change in your life in order to live in greater alignment with your true self. It often occurs as a result of feeling out of touch with yourself, or like something is missing.

As psychiatrist and author of Fulfilled: How the Science of Spirituality Can Help You Live a Happier, More Meaningful Life, Anna Yusim, M.D. tells mbg, the soul is the deepest part of yourself that connects you to spirit, the universe, and divinity.

"By connecting to your soul, you get answers to questions in your life, and you get insights that neither your mind nor your heart can give you," she explains, adding, "It's really about your destiny path—and the voice of the soul is your intuition."