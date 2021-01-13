These Micro-Moments In Nature Are Your Ticket To A More Joyful Winter

Any patch of nature can be healing, once we give it our full attention. Here are some ways to stick with a mindful nature practice in your neighborhood in the months ahead. Use them on your next long walk, or just while running errands. If you live in a chilly clime, not to worry: Researchers have found that getting outside is still beneficial—even when it's cold outside. So bundle up (here's your layering plan), and get ready to foster a new appreciation for the world that's always been around you: