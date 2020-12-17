In a new study published today in the journal PLOS One, UVM researchers provide data showing that the pandemic has sent more people outdoors.

With senior author Brendan Fisher, PhD at the helm, researchers scattered QR codes across signs outside urban forests and parks in the Burlington area. Each code directed folks to an online survey that asked questions about whether the pandemic has forced them to get out in nature more, what they've been doing outside since March, etc.

One major finding was that 26% of the 400-plus park visitors who responded had never been to their local natural area before, or hadn't been there in the past year. Within that group, the majority of people said that they highly valued the opportunity to get out into nature during a time of such stress and isolation.

Fisher, a natural resource economist and the director of the environmental program at UVM, sees this as a promising sign. "Even if the initial step in the woods happened because they really couldn't do anything else, it turned out to be a really valuable, important experience," he says on a call to mbg. "My hope is that these are the kind of gateway experiences that get people more engaged with their local nature."