Those who are emotionally independent typically don't have to look to sources outside of themselves to let them know that they are OK. Of course, it is normal to want to have validation from those we love. But emotional dependence crosses a line when our self-esteem and self-worth depends on how other people are feeling toward us. Emotional independence is the ability to have the balance between paying attention to what is happening outside of you and having some control over your response to those events. With emotional independence, your sense of self remains intact because of your inherent belief in yourself.