Emotional independence is the ability to regulate your emotions and still feel good about yourself even when difficult situations present themselves. It is also the practice of being able to regulate your emotions without seeking constant approval, attention, and validation from another person.

One of the downsides to emotional dependence is that when things don’t happen in our favor, our mood and feelings of self-worth are likely to be negatively impacted. Functioning in this way impacts our sense of peace because factors outside of us continually ebb and flow. People’s opinions of us are outside of our control.

Those who are emotionally independent typically don’t have to look to sources outside of themselves to let them know that they are okay. Of course, it is normal to want to have validation from those we love. But emotional dependence crosses a line when our self-esteem and self-worth depends on how other people are feeling toward us. Emotional independence is the ability to have the balance between paying attention to what is happening outside of you and having some control over your response to those events. With emotional independence, your sense of self remains intact because of your inherent belief in yourself.

People who possess emotional independence are able to cultivate a sense of happiness and peace despite what may be happening in their lives and relationships. This is not to say that they are never impacted by things that happen outside of them, but they still have a sense of who they are and can fulfill their own needs internally.