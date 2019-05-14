What 'Synchronicity' Really Means & How To Recognize One When It Happens 

My husband periodically travels to California for work. "Next time I go, you should come along," he said recently. Midweek, after the bookstore tea towel synchronicity, he learned he'd be going to California the following month. It would just be a weekend away for me if I tagged along, but there would be a plane ticket to buy and all the money we'd spend on eating out and doing touristy stuff if I came. "I'll just invite a girlfriend to come and stay while you're away," I told him. A weekend at home with a friend would be much more financially responsible.

I contacted an out-of-town friend who asked for the days off work and planned to drive down and spend the weekend with me. Yet the next day I began to hear the song, "Going to California" by Led Zeppelin in my mind. It's a band I like, but it's never really been a song I liked. There are many ways the universe and our angels send us messages, including music, which I cover in my book Angel Intuition. I kept hearing this song so much in my mind that I had to play it on a record! I went into my husband's office to tell him I thought I was supposed to come with him and the Cheap Trick song, "California Man" was playing on his internet radio. Yet I hated to cancel on my friend. That night she texted: "My manager just changed her mind and said I cannot take off that weekend we were going to spend together. I'm so sorry!" Three synchronicities later, I bought my ticket and had one of those vacations I'll treasure for the rest of my life.

Synchronicity lesson: Synchronicities support our highest good, so they conspire to encourage what is best for you, which can happen via subtle hints or even by stopping plans that aren't best for you dead in their tracks so something better has the chance to take shape.