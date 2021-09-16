Is Your Soul Lost? 7 Signs & How To Piece It Back Together, From Experts

Some people believe that soul loss can happen to anyone at any time, whether it's the result of trauma or simply falling off one's life path and purpose. And while it's not easy to go through your days with the feeling that you're disconnected from your soul, soul retrieval is one way to start to come back to yourself. However, if you are experiencing depression or have fallen into a state of self-neglect, you should also seek the help of a mental health professional.