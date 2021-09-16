Is Your Soul Lost? 7 Signs & How To Piece It Back Together, From Experts

Soul Retrieval: 7 Signs Your Soul Is "Lost" & How To Get It Back
If you believe that each of us has a soul, you might be interested in the concept that souls can become "lost," or at least fragmented in a way that leaves one feeling incomplete, often due to trauma.
A spiritual practice called "soul retrieval" aims to bring back those lost parts of ourselves. Here's how it works, plus signs you might be in need of soul healing.
What is soul retrieval?
Functional Nutrition Coaching
Turn your passion into a purpose.
To understand soul retrieval, it's first important to understand how a soul can become "lost."
As therapist De-Andrea Blaylock-Johnson, LCSW, tells mbg, this usually happens as a result of trauma that leaves someone feeling detached, fragmented, or seemingly separate from their body.
In soul retrieval, a person is typically guided by an experienced shaman through the process of bringing the lost soul back.
The shaman will reach an altered state of consciousness, go into the unseen realms of spirit, find the soul, and then begin to address whatever it is that caused the soul to fragment. From there, they'll bring the soul back into this plane.
Of course, there is no scientific consensus on whether humans have souls, or whether they can get lost, no less—but the concept is accepted among shamans and some other spiritual healers.
What happens when a soul gets "lost"?
As Blaylock-Johnson explains, "Soul loss can be defined as a type of fragmentation that can occur after some type of trauma. Psychologically, it can be explained as dissociation, but it's a way we learn to survive traumatic events."
Hypnotist and author of WishCraft Shauna Cummins believes this can happen at any time and can also build up gradually. When we become burnt out (physically, mentally, emotionally, and/or spiritually), have strayed from our purpose, or experience something traumatizing, any of these things can cause the soul to "disconnect."
7 signs of a lost soul.
As you might imagine, it isn't exactly pleasant to be operating from that kind of internal space, and being disconnected from the soul can seriously diminish a person's overall quality of life. Here are the top signs of a lost soul:
1. Depression
Blaylock-Johnson and Cummins both note one telltale sign of a lost soul is depression, including clinical depression (which should always be diagnosed and treated by a mental health professional).
This encompasses a variety of felt experiences, including feeling a sense of purposelessness, feeling directionless, or worthlessness.
2. Difficulty adjusting
Because soul loss can occur as a result of trauma, Blaylock-Johnson explains struggling to adjust to life after a traumatic event takes place would be another sign that someone is dissociating.
3. Unhealthy coping mechanisms
In order to cope with the negativity someone is experiencing when dealing with soul loss, they may seek out unhealthy coping mechanisms, Blaylock-Johnson explains. (Here are 10 healthy ways to deal with stress instead, just in case.)
4. Disconnection
According to Cummins, a lost soul can be the result of circumstances that don't align with your soul, including things like abusive relationships, a bad work environment, or simply neglecting your true passions and interests. "That can really fracture our spirit and our soul on all levels," she adds.
5. Negative thoughts and low energy
Again, some people may feel depressed if their soul is lost, but Cummins notes other trauma responses can arise as well, depending on the person. "Some people get really anxious, maybe some people get insomnia, maybe some people get deep fatigue and depression—it kind of manifests in different ways," she explains.
"But the main thing is your reserves of that deep well of energy and resources within you are very low," she adds, "and you become vulnerable to negative thought patterns and low energy."
6. Self-neglect
Whether it's struggling to put yourself together or make time for yourself, or full-on neglecting your health, it can feel very challenging to take care of yourself when your soul is lost.
7. Difficulty being present.
Lastly, those experiencing soul loss may have difficulty being present in everyday life. "It's very hard to enjoy life, to feel embodied and to feel present and purposeful," Cummins says, "because we often have a very low reserve of energy—so it's like we really lose steam in our ability to manage our life, feel good, and be present."
How to heal & retrieve your soul.
If you are experiencing any of the above symptoms, Blaylock-Johnson and Cummins both recommend working with a trusted healer who makes you feel safe and seen.
"It can be helpful to work with a shaman or spiritual guide to work toward reunification of the soul," Blaylock-Johnson says, adding, "If approaching this issue from a psychological standpoint, working with a therapist who honors various spiritual practices and ideologies can also be helpful."
Cummins, who practices timeline therapy and spiritual hypnosis, adds that hypnosis can also be helpful in allowing a person to enter a trance-like state and connect with themselves on a deeper level.
How to start healing your soul on your own.
Typically, soul retrieval requires the guidance of a shaman, though there are also some ways to begin the process of reconnecting with your soul for yourself.
1. Practice meditation and mindfulness.
Because soul loss can leave you feeling out of touch, working on reuniting with yourself and your passions is a good place to start.
"I think about how if we are wanting to get to know someone, we prioritize spending time with them. The same goes for working to become familiar with your soul," Blaylock-Johnson explains.
She adds that mindfulness and meditation can be great tools for this. "Additionally, doing things that bring you joy and allow you to be your most authentic self can provide ways for you to get in touch with the essence of who you are," she says.
2. Get in touch with your guides.
Cummins recommends connecting with any spirit guides you feel called to, whether they be ancestors, deities, or angels. From a meditative, hypnotic state, you can imagine yourself meeting with your guides.
She adds that it can also be helpful to receive these guides' perspectives of unconditional love and hold that feeling wherever you need it. "It starts to be a channel that will continue to support you, a resource that will continue to bring you healing, wisdom, relief, and integration," she says.
3. Try self-hypnosis.
If you're unsure how to get in touch with guides or enter into a hypnotic state, Cummins says you can use guided self-hypnosis audios or videos to strengthen this skill. "It may feel very distant at first," she notes, but it's worth it to stick with the practice. (Be sure to check out our guide to self-hypnosis for more tips.)
When you get better at creating that trance-like state, Cummins explains you're able to consciously see yourself, and "use your imagination to develop an intimate, well-wishing relationship with yourself as if you were your own best friend or loved one."
"Through this deep practice of hypnotic imagining and healing, you are increasing your intuitive felt sense, your psychic abilities, as well as your intimate supportive relationship with your spiritual world, with your soul, and with the reservoir of resources within you," Cummins says.
The bottom line.
Some people believe that soul loss can happen to anyone at any time, whether it's the result of trauma or simply falling off one's life path and purpose. And while it's not easy to go through your days with the feeling that you're disconnected from your soul, soul retrieval is one way to start to come back to yourself. However, if you are experiencing depression or have fallen into a state of self-neglect, you should also seek the help of a mental health professional.