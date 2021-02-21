Self-Hypnosis Is Essentially A Deep Meditation: Here's How It's Done

Your goals don't end when your self-hypnosis session is done! Carry your intention with you through the day, consistently tapping into that mental space where your goal feels real. "Say your intention before you go to bed," Cummins says. "Breathe it into your body, anchor it in. Say it in the morning when you're brushing your teeth or having your coffee, and breathe it into your body, anchoring it in." The more you recall it, the more it will be reinforced.