Self-Hypnosis Is Essentially A Deep Meditation: Here's How It's Done

According to Shauna Cummins, professional hypnotist and the author of WishCraft, everyone has the ability to hypnotize themselves. In a way, she adds, all hypnosis is self-hypnosis, because the subject's own mind is always doing the work.

"It's a real practice just like meditation," she says. "You can learn it and practice; you can read a book; you can try on your own or work with audio-hypnosis tracks." When you're first getting started, though, she adds that it never hurts to have a session with a professional hypnotist first.