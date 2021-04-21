As the director of the UVA Division of Perceptual Studies who has studied past life memories for over 20 years, Jim Tucker, M.D., has encountered some mind-blowing cases. One of the most notable is perhaps the story of James Leininger: Soon after his second birthday, James started having horrible nightmares about a fatal airplane crash. When his parents asked him about these terrors, he told them he was a pilot whose plane had been shot down—he offered striking details, like the name of the aircraft carrier and the first and last name of a friend who was on the ship with him.

Much to his parents’ surprise, James’s statements had some uncanny similarities to a pilot named James Huston who had died during World War II—nearly 50 years before James Leininger was born. In other words: It seems little boy James had experienced memories of a past life.

You may, understandably, have a lot of questions—do all children have past life memories, why do they happen, and how can you tell if it's a real memory versus a fantasy? We did, too, which is why we had to ask Tucker on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. Below, he explains what he’s learned from studying past life memories for over 20 years, as well as what we can learn about what happens after death.