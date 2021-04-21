As the director of the UVA Division of Perceptual Studies who has studied past life memories for over 20 years, Jim Tucker, M.D., has encountered some mind-blowing cases. One of the most notable is perhaps the story of James Leininger: Soon after his second birthday, James started having horrible nightmares about a fatal airplane crash. When his parents asked him about these terrors, he told them he was a pilot whose plane had been shot down—he offered striking details, like the name of the aircraft carrier and the first and last name of a friend who was on the ship with him.