We all have a blueprint in our soul for what brings us joy to offer the planet. This is our true calling—what we came to this planet to manifest.

If you have been less than thrilled with your current work or your current life, why not take this time to open to your true essence and discover what would bring you joy? What better time than now to open to what your soul wants you to hear and take action on?

The way to do this is to start to listen within to your feelings, just as you would listen to the feeling of a child you love. Your feelings let you know whether you are on track with your soul's calling or off track. If your work or how you spend your time isn't fun and fulfilling, then you might want to start to listen within to what your feelings—your soul within—is telling you.

Our soul is a very big energy. Part of it is within, and part of it is all around us. The part within often communicates through feelings, while the part all around—our higher self—often guides us by popping thoughts into our mind.

Listening within to what fulfills you and brings you joy is what guides you toward connecting with the blueprint of your true soul's calling. You will know when you tune into it by how you feel. And listening within is what enables you to discover your intrinsic worth—your beautiful soul essence. You came to this planet to evolve in your ability to love, starting with loving yourself and defining your true worth, and then fully manifesting your gifts to bestow upon the planet.