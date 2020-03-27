6 Psychologist-Approved Ways To Cope With Unexpected Losses Right Now

If anything is certain right now, it's that life has changed.

My nephew is worried he'll have to cancel his long-planned wedding. One of my students can no longer conduct research for his thesis, as campus is closed. My 14-year-old son’s spring break trip to Six Flag will not happen, and his fallback plan (a sleepover with friends) won't happen either.

While these may seem like small losses, we all know that larger ones are ahead. Loss of jobs, businesses, and retirement accounts, or at worst, the loss of friends and family. Whatever may come, by now we've all lost a sense of normalcy. So how do we cope in a healthy way, while simultaneously focusing on what we can do to slow the virus?