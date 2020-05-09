Unemployment rates in the U.S. have increased significantly due to the closure of service industries and nonessential businesses. The initial shock of losing your job can be difficult enough, but with most hiring processes on hold, it may be even more difficult to pick up and move forward right now.

If you've been unemployed for an extended period of time, you may be asking yourself: How can I fill my time? How do I respond when people ask me how I'm doing? How do you define yourself when you don't have a job to explain who you are and what you do?

To help you cope emotionally through unemployment, we consulted financial psychologist Ted Klontz, Ph.D., and financial educator Brianna Firestone, who provide these five tips for staying grounded: