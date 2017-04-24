6 Ways To Invite A Spiritual Awakening To Transform Your Life

There is energy and spirit and magic in the outdoors. So many of us spend our time cooped up inside, sitting behind computer screens, not truly connected to the world (or to ourselves). Take time to reconnect with nature—even in the big cities, you can find trees to touch, gardens to admire, fresh air to breathe. Try not to distract yourself with your phone or even another person's company. Give yourself the quiet and the solitude and the presence that comes with being outside. You may be surprised by what comes alive within you.