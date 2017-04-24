6 Ways To Invite A Spiritual Awakening To Transform Your Life

The spiritual journey—and the subsequent "spiritual awakening" we pursue—always seems to take place in some exotic place or after a dramatic event.

Perhaps you think you need to try ayahuasca in Peru or leave your spouse to experience the spiritual awakening you crave?

(Hint: It doesn't have to be so hard.)

You can connect with your spirituality and awaken to the lessons that are meant for you—over and over again throughout your life—from the comfort of your own home.

Here are six simple ways to set yourself up for a spiritual awakening: