Want to up your manifestation game? You may wonder if you need the right moon phase, crystal, mantra, or guru. Yet the answer could be as simple as connecting to your heart and your better nature. I've noticed that people often manifest more quickly and powerfully when they work with compassion as a central point of focus.

Most people try their best to be compassionate with others, whether it's from the kindness of their heart, part of a spiritual practice, or in a mindful effort to treat others the way they themselves would like to be treated. Knowing that compassion for others—and even for yourself—can help you co-create is one more great motivator to be a compassionate person.