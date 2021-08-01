An Intuitive's Top Tips For Manifesting Something Downright Miraculous
Are you wanting to manifest something miraculous? It might be something you've never experienced before or a goal that seems daunting.
"Never tell me the odds," Star Wars' Han Solo said, and miracles aren't about having everything lined up perfectly in advance. Miracles often seem like long shots, which can make experiencing one such a deeply rewarding spiritual experience. Whatever you're trying to manifest, here are some things to keep in mind when you're angling for a miracle:
1. Make different choices.
Sometimes miracles are simply about doing things differently, which can lead to different, and sometimes much better, outcomes. Whether it's putting yourself out there to the public with a creative project (when in the past it's always been a hobby just for you) or having a more proactive say in your investments (when in the past you've always let your partner make those decisions), changing your action steps can help shift your energy—and your outcomes.
2. Connect with Spirit.
Humans are powerful spiritual creatures with free will. Use that free will to formally ask your spiritual guidance squad for help. Spirit is always assisting in the background, whether you ask or not. But I believe that asking directly for help with a manifestation project can allow the other side to bring in the extra oomph that can result in a miracle.
Don't make it complicated: Just connect in your thoughts, journal, prayers, or meditation. If this manifestation may take a while, like buying a home, check in with Spirit once a week.
3. Pay attention to intuitive guidance and synchronicities.
On any manifestation journey, you'll be receiving an increase in intuitive hits and signs from the universe. (My book Angel Intuition can help you understand how the universe talks to you through your own intuitive wiring.) When manifesting a miracle, you need to be taking appropriate action steps, but instead of just inviting the universe to be your dance partner, you really have to let the universe lead. You may get divine timing signs about when to take action or when to wait, for example.
4. Find the courage to be vulnerable.
On your miracle quest, the universe will no doubt lead you through situations that require you to stretch and grow—and likely face some difficult things in the process. You'll need support, whether it's letting a friend lend you resources or letting a counselor help you through any old trauma being re-triggered. Asking for and accepting help from other humans is a necessary ingredient in miracle-making.
5. Align more mindfully with grace.
To pull off a miracle, you'll want access to all your personal power. To pull off more as an individual, acknowledge that everything and everyone is connected. Add an air of nobility and honor to your quest. Align with grace by making a noble sacrifice, like promising to get help kicking a bad habit that's not only bad for you but bad for the environment.
You might write a journal entry to Spirit explaining how your miraculous manifestation will also benefit the collective, like wanting to get accepted to your dream school so you can study to be a healer and help others.
I hope you find these tips helpful. You deserve miracles in your life!
