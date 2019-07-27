6 Exercises To Help You Honor & Heal Your Inner Child

Have you ever wondered why you made a really poor choice, not honored yourself in a relationship, or thrown yourself under the bus at work? It might be an old inner child wound or trauma that's resurfacing, crying out for a new level of healing. Yep, I believe that we all have an inner child, who represents our childlike aspects (both magical and challenging) as well as our personal memories, hopes, joys, desires, and needs from childhood. Getting in touch with your inner child to find out what it's craving right now can stop it from acting out in self-sabotaging ways to get your attention. Here are six tips for getting to know—and nurturing—your inner child: