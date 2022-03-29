Everyone talks about the importance of self-love, but what does self-love look like in a practical sense? The ability to hold yourself accountable in a loving way and have healthy boundaries with yourself is one grounded, actionable application of self-love.

Self-love is about unconditional love, and being able to meet yourself with love even when you disappoint yourself. However, it may not be about giving yourself a free pass, but rather using self-love to help you face your fears, seek out support for self-sabotaging behaviors, push yourself to take healthy risks, dig deep to bring out your best, and be honest with yourself when you regret an action or make a poor decision. That all falls under the accountability category.

With self-love, holding yourself accountable can be accomplished without shame or judgment. Instead, simple awareness and a sense of loving responsibility toward yourself are key—and these tips should help.