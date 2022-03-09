11 Ways To Practice Self-Love During Times Of Prolonged Stress

There are aspects of this situation that are out of your control, which is what can be most stressful. Focus on what you can control to get a healthy sense of control back. Identify a few things that are in your control, like a helpful attitude you could adopt that feels emotionally authentic. If there's not much you can control, exercise healthy control in another area of your life, like decluttering your home, compiling a soothing playlist of your favorite songs, starting a new exercise routine, or finding someone you can go to for emotional support.