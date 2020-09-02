Are you strongly affected by the energy of spaces, groups of people, and individuals? When you're around someone who is experiencing intense emotions like elation or anxiety, do you feel their emotions in your own system and body? If you don't get enough time to retreat and recharge, can you feel scattered, overwhelmed, or drained? Is it easy for you to understand someone else's perspective or emotional experience, even when they don't communicate it? Do you feel emotions deeply, and are you deeply moved by music, stories in books or movies, or inspiring things you witness in the world?

If you answered yes to several of these questions, you're probably an empath, someone who is wired to feel not only your own energy and emotions, but also the energies and emotions of those around you. Perhaps you were a sensitive child, or you might have awakened to this sensitivity later in life. Below we’ll explore the root of your sensitivity, and how being an empath makes you a little different from friends, family, and colleagues who are not as sensitive.