There's really no right or wrong answer here, and it greatly depends who you ask. According to Kaiser, it all comes down to someone's own inner growth. While soul mate relationships are often less intense, twin flame relationships can be extremely chaotic.

"Twin flame relationships can be much deeper and more profound than a soul mate partnership because they lead to wholeness," Kaiser says—but that's if both people have done their soul's work.

"A soulmate can be a friend, romantic partner, or family member. Twin flame relationships can be more intense and often come together to work through life lessons or achieve something greater," Spinelli adds. "Neither is better than the other, just different."

So, whether they're your soul mate or twin flame, the core idea is that people come into our lives for a reason, whether temporarily or for life. Everyone has something to teach or offer us, as we do for them. And when we continuously focus on our own personal growth, we can show up better for the people in our lives, whether they be a twin flame or soul mate.