You can end up with either your soul mate or your twin flame; it can go either way and will depend on your personal circumstances and relationship. "Usually with twin flames, once the lesson is learned, you have accomplished the goal of the relationship," Spinelli says. But if the timing is right and each person has done the work on themselves, she adds, it's not impossible for twin flames to end up together.

Kaiser also adds that not everyone has a twin flame, and you are not incomplete without them if you do. "This is just one path of many to bring you into spiritual awareness and ultimate alignment," she says. Plus, she adds, soul mate connections aren't always romantic. When they are, though, there may be a greater likelihood of long term success for soul mates compared to twin flames.