When we take a look at the spiritual laws of the universe, it becomes clear that we're meant to meet everyone who enters our life. Yes, whether we like it or not, that includes everyone—no exceptions!

Consider the Law of Divine Oneness, which states that every atom, every thought, every action, and every event in the world is inextricably linked to anything and everything else. Or the Law of Attraction, which states that we attract what we think about and put out to the world. Or the Law of Cause and Effect, which very straightforwardly explains that for every cause there is an effect, which then goes on to have another effect, and so on. Keeping these laws in mind, we can see that every encounter is a divine encounter, because every person we meet has something to offer or teach us. And us, them.

When we begin to understand these laws, we can ask ourselves, what can I learn from this person? Even what initially appears to be a negative encounter on the street that leaves you angry or upset can help you to exercise patience, compassion, or empathy, and absolve the illusion of separation from others.

As Gabrielle Bernstein explains on the mindbodygreen podcast, "Energetically, you're always somehow connected." When anyone triggers something in us, she says, "it's about healing whatever it is within you that's being activated by that person [...] Let the relationship be an opportunity for you to see yourself in your shadows, to go to the places that scare you—whatever it is that's going to help you unearth your developmental patterns that are holding you back."

Then, of course, when you're attracting those healthy, uplifting soul connections with people that deeply resonate with you, you'll feel it. And you'll know you're on the right track.

There is a deeper meaning to receive behind every person we meet so long as we're open to the lessons. Our external lives are a mirror of our internal world, so you can consider your encounters and relationships as a reflection of what you're attracting. And they're all meant to be.