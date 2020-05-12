Consider the Law of Divine Oneness, which states that every atom, every thought, every action, and every event in the world is inextricably linked to anything and everything else. Or the Law of Attraction, which states that we attract what we think about and put out to the world. Or the Law of Cause and Effect, which very straightforwardly explains that for every cause there is an effect, which then goes on to have another effect, and so on. Keeping these laws in mind, we can see that every encounter is a divine encounter, because every person we meet has something to offer or teach us. And us, them.