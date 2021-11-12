What's In Store For You & Your Twin Flame? Here's How To Find Out

Sometimes, one soul is thought to get split into two bodies, or twin flames. This results in an intense soul connection between two people who are each other's "other half" or "mirror soul," so to speak.

Twin flame relationships are known for being both challenging and healing, as a twin flame will show you your deepest insecurities and shadows. But they also help you overcome them and vice versa, and your twin flame will be equally affected by you.

And according to licensed psychoanalyst Babita Spinelli, L.P., J.D., these relationships aren't always romantic. "The emphasis on a twin flame relationship is a spiritual connection where you feel a familiarity and polarity with a person. This can take the form of a friend or even an acquaintance," she previously explained to mbg.