What's In Store For You & Your Twin Flame? Here's How To Find Out

How To Do A Twin Flame Tarot Reading For All Of Your Relationship Questions
Twin flame relationships are intense, packed with lessons and tremendous opportunities for growth—but they also bring up a lot of questions. So, what better way to answer those questions than by doing a tarot reading?
Here's what twin flame tarot readings are all about, plus an eight-card spread you can try yourself.
What is a twin flame?
Sometimes, one soul is thought to get split into two bodies, or twin flames. This results in an intense soul connection between two people who are each other's "other half" or "mirror soul," so to speak.
Twin flame relationships are known for being both challenging and healing, as a twin flame will show you your deepest insecurities and shadows. But they also help you overcome them and vice versa, and your twin flame will be equally affected by you.
And according to licensed psychoanalyst Babita Spinelli, L.P., J.D., these relationships aren't always romantic. "The emphasis on a twin flame relationship is a spiritual connection where you feel a familiarity and polarity with a person. This can take the form of a friend or even an acquaintance," she previously explained to mbg.
Twin flame tarot reading.
These tarot readings can help you answer specific questions surrounding a potential twin flame relationship. Whether you think you met your twin flame, or you've been with this person for years, a reading like this can offer insights you may not have otherwise realized.
As tarot expert and author of Astrology SOS Imani Quinn tells mbg, tarot allows you to get a higher perspective on why this person is showing up in your life, so you can figure out how to navigate your relationship and where it is taking you.
How to do a twin flame tarot spread.
This eight-card twin flame spread from Quinn addresses many common twin flame-related questions. Pull each card one by one and lay them out in order. (You don't have to worry about the shape of the spread; just lay them out in a way that makes sense to you!)
- Card 1: This card represents your purpose in your twin flame's life. As Quinn explains, "Even though you both are a reflection of each other, where they're at in their life in some ways can be different from where you're at, so having an understanding of that allows for less of the tension and push-and-pull you see in the traditional chaser-runner dynamic."
- Card 2: Your second card represents your twin flame's purpose in your life. Understanding why they're in your life, Quinn says, can help you acknowledge this purpose head-on, "instead of staying in a place of resistance for too long."
- Card 3: The third card in this spread represents your past-life connection with this person. Quinn notes that understanding what happened between you two in the past can shed light on why they're showing up in your life now.
- Card 4: This card represents any challenges and/or karmic lessons you're facing that are relevant to this relationship.
- Card 5: The fifth card also represents challenges and/or karmic lessons your twin flame is facing that are relevant to this relationship. As Quinn notes, typically when a twin flame comes into your life, you're dealing with karma that came from a past, so it's important to understand and address it.
- Card 6: This card represents the soul contract between you and your twin flame, explaining why the universe brought you together again now. Your mission together as a twin flame pair is likely a big reason you were brought together, Quinn says, whether they're a lover or a friend. "So, understanding that mission is really important," she says.
- Card 7: The seventh card represents the current state of the relationship.
- Card 8: The eighth and final card represents the potential outcome of the relationship based on the current state of the relationship.
Questions to ask.
Along with the eight cards you'll pull in the above spread, there are some other questions that may come up during your reading, as well. Should you want to pull additional cards, Quinn recommends these questions:
What does my twin flame feel about me currently?
If you're looking for more insight on how your twin flame feels about you, Quinn suggests pulling three cards to represent what they are thinking (1), feeling (2), and doing (3) when it comes to you. "Knowing where somebody presently is with you is really insightful to know what kind of outcome you're going to get," she adds.
Do I have expectations that this person will be my companion?
Quinn notes that there are a lot of myths and misconceptions surrounding twin flames, and people often believe twin flames have to be romantic.
"Twin flames are typically here to teach us a lesson and not necessarily to be a companion," she says, and it's worth asking yourself if you would be OK with a non-romantic relationship with this person.
Am I clinging to the idea of a twin flame?
With those twin flame misconceptions in mind, Quinn also says it's important to examine your ideas and expectations around twin flames.
"Do you have a preconceived notion that you only have one twin flame and that's the person for you? Are you trying to fulfill this love story with them? Or are you kind of open to the idea that they could take different forms in your life?" she suggests asking.
FAQs:
How should I choose my deck?
First and foremost, you can choose a tarot deck that speaks to you energetically or calls to you. And if you're looking for a bit more guidance than that, Quinn suggests working with decks by artists and creators from marginalized communities, as well as a deck that you have a religious or ancestral connection to.
Can I do this reading more than once?
Short answer: yes. Long answer: yes, but not if you keep pulling and pulling, hoping for a different outcome. "Things are always evolving and changing, so it's a good idea to come back to this spread and check in," Quinn explains.
That said, you'll want to avoid repeatedly doing the spread if you don't like what the cards are telling you.
Should I do this reading on my own or with a professional tarot reader?
According to Quinn, there are benefits to both. The benefit of having the reading done by a professional is that it can offer a more unbiased and objective reading that's not clouded by your own expectations or wishes.
On the other hand, doing the reading yourself has its upsides, too. "You know yourself and the energy the best," Quinn says, adding, "When we can distinguish our intuition from our ego that is actually our best place of knowledge."
The bottom line.
Twin flame relationships bring up a lot of emotions and experiences on one's spiritual path, and this can lead to a lot of questions. Twin flame tarot readings offer answers to those questions, so you can gain insight, acknowledge any challenges, and ideally, make any necessary changes within the connection.
