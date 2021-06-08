Is This Lifetime The One For You & Your Twin Flame? Signs To Look For

Few soul connections are as intense as a twin flame partnership. These couples mirror each other—the good and the bad—and the relationship will be rife with important lessons both parties need to learn. But despite their deep connection, some twin flames are simply not meant for each other in this lifetime. In fact, sometimes twin flame relationships can even be toxic.

It's possible your connection in this lifetime is about the lessons you'll teach each other, and in the end, you'll be better off if you go your separate ways. In another lifetime, perhaps you'll be ready to try again, but this lifetime isn't meant for you two.

So, how can you know for sure whether you're supposed to be together? We asked experts to weigh in.