5 Reasons Twin Flames Separate & What To Do If It Happens To You

There's not really a simple answer to this question. Of course, separating from your twin flame can be devastating and painful—but if it's reached that point, it probably needed to happen. As Bowman says, in instances when one person is never truly ready, the twin flames may not join together in this lifetime. "A twin flame can also just come into our lives to remind us of who we are, and they're not meant to stay. Sometimes that's the lesson," she adds.