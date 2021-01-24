According to Stephen Covey, who popularized the idea in his book The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, mindsets are often centered around either scarcity or abundance. To have an abundance mindset is to believe there are enough resources to go around. The scarcity mindset, on the other hand, is defined by feelings of competition and lack. If you're operating from a place of scarcity, you might believe that someone else achieving something means you've somehow lost something.