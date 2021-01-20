A Master List Of 50+ Affirmations To Make Mornings Infinitely Brighter

Research has shown positive affirmations help people cope with difficult emotions, and even suicidal thoughts, Yusim notes. It is worth noting, however, that affirmations need to be paired with action.

"[Affirmations] work primarily at the conscious level, whereas many of our conflicts about ourselves and our sense of adequacy are within our subconscious or unconscious mind," Yusim notes. "They work even better when accompanied by some honest internal reflection and some deeper internal work that gets to the subconscious or unconscious level," she says, adding that it's also important to take concrete steps to create the changes you're affirming.

And of course, affirmations aren't a cure-all. Be careful not to spiritually bypass your own problems, or the problems of others, by suggesting an affirmation a day can make anyone's problems go away.