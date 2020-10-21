4 Quick Ways To Open Yourself Up To Financial Abundance
Have you noticed that when you are struggling financially, you can't think past your own limited situation? You become completely self-involved because you are continually stressing about paying your rent and bills.
When you start to make money, on the other hand, an amazing shift occurs. Your energy frees up and you can finally look outside of yourself and your scarcity. Well, I believe that it's possible to achieve this abundant feeling no matter how much cash you have in your bank account. By exuding the energy of wealth into the world, you may just find yourself attracting more of it.
Here are four quick strategies for manifesting abundance by building up your "money karma."
1. Donate on a regular basis.
Karma is based on the idea of cause and effect. What you do now comes back to you. In other words, as you give money, you receive money. You may want to think of donating as creating a surplus of energetic money in your karmic bank account. The more good karma you amass by donating, the easier it is to withdraw at the time you need it. Giving regularly is akin to taking out a "karmic insurance policy." Give a small or large amount. Whatever feels right to you is perfect.
2. Maintain a positive attitude about money.
Even when times are tough, try to keep your mind open to positive money images. If you were taught the idea that "money is the root of all evil," it is essential for you to erase that belief by reflecting on the emotions money brings up for you.
From there, you can create new, positive associations with money. Align yourself and emulate philanthropic billionaires who use their money for worthy causes. Money is energy that must be circulated.
3. Appreciate the things you already have.
Open your eyes to the abundance that already exists all around you. Breathe in the mounds of fruits and veggies at your local market, the leaves on the trees outside your home, the feeling of the fresh air on your skin during your morning walk. Be especially conscious of gracious people who are doing magnificent deeds with their resources. There is an infinite supply that you can tap into. The key is to have the right attitude.
4. Reframe your end goal.
When you decide that you want to make money to help others, it is easier to make it for yourself. You automatically feel more deserving because you know you will use that resource to help others. If your thoughts focus solely on what you will buy and do with your money, the flow decreases.
Money must flow in and out of your life. You can't hold on to it and you can't let escape too quickly. Like everything else, harmony exists when there is a balance of prosperity, peace and good will.
You are the captain of your ship and you can decide whether you want to experience the world through a lens of prosperity or scarcity. Let’s all choose abundance together.