Have you noticed that when you are struggling financially, you can't think past your own limited situation? You become completely self-involved because you are continually stressing about paying your rent and bills.

When you start to make money, on the other hand, an amazing shift occurs. Your energy frees up and you can finally look outside of yourself and your scarcity. Well, I believe that it's possible to achieve this abundant feeling no matter how much cash you have in your bank account. By exuding the energy of wealth into the world, you may just find yourself attracting more of it.

Here are four quick strategies for manifesting abundance by building up your "money karma."