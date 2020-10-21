Karma is based on the idea of cause and effect. What you do now comes back to you. In other words, as you give money, you receive money. You may want to think of donating as creating a surplus of energetic money in your karmic bank account. The more good karma you amass by donating, the easier it is to withdraw at the time you need it. Giving regularly is akin to taking out a "karmic insurance policy." Give a small or large amount. Whatever feels right to you is perfect.