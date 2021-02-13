Call In Love This Valentine's Day With These 3 Beginner Love Spells
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Magick has been used for centuries to help us call in our deepest desires, and what do we desire more—particularly on Valentine's Day—than love? From love for ourselves to love from another, love spells are accessible to all of us, and can help us manifest the loving energy we want in our lives. Here's a bit on the history of love magick, plus three beginner spells to try for yourself this Valentine's Day.
The history of love magick:
Love magick can be traced back through history to as early as 2200 BCE, in the ancient Near East (present day Iraq, southeast Turkey, southwest Iran, northeastern Syria and Kuwait), we well as in ancient Egypt. As time went on, these practices were picked up in ancient Greek and Roman cultures, continued on through the Middle Ages and the Renaissance, and are still around today.
Magick has, generally speaking, always been associated with women and witches, and love magick specifically includes anything from literal spells, to things like potions, rituals, dolls, and so on. Today, as more people open up to the potential of magick, novice witches are keen to try their hand at beginner spells and rituals.
And just as an FYI, "magick" with a "k" serves to create a distinction from stage magic, or illusion. It was first coined by Aleister Crowley, who created the Thelema religion and lead the spiritual practice that would become Wicca. How you spell it is really up to preference.
3 beginner spells to try:
Similar to manifesting, crystal work, and the like, the following spells are a way to channel intention and get clear on what it is you want. For your intention to come true, it's always important to pair action with your spell to actively work towards what you're calling in.
As Gabriela Herstik, author of Inner Witch and Bewitching the Elements, explains to mbg, "I think the most powerful love spell there is—instead of just casting a spell—is embodying the energy of love, becoming love, and acting as a magnet for that. And figuring out what it means for you to romance yourself, what it means for you to have a relationship with love internally, before you move to having that externally."
1. A spell for strengthening love.
For a spell that can not only strengthen existing love, but also attract a particular partner, Skye Alexander, author of The Modern Witchcraft Book of Love Spells, describes the "Sealed With a Kiss" spell, which involves infusing a love letter with magick to boost love in that particular partnership.
"In days of old, people used wax to seal letters," she explains. "This spell harkens back to that lovely tradition. It also taps the visual magick of Norse runes to express your intention." Here's how to do it.
- 1 pink or red candle in a holder
- Matches or a lighter
- A piece of pretty paper and an envelope
- A pen with red ink
- A nail, athame, or other pointed tool
- Light the candle and set it on a table, desk, or other surface where you will work.
- On the paper, write a love letter to your partner (someone with whom you are currently involved—or one you wish to attract).
- When you’ve finished, fold the sheet of paper and slip it into the envelope. Hold the candle slightly tilted and drip some of the melted wax onto the flap of the envelope to seal it.
- After the wax has cooled somewhat, but is still soft, inscribe the rune called gebu in the wax. A symbol for love and partnership, it simply looks like an X.
- You may then mail the letter to your beloved, or lay it on your bedside table. If you're into feng shui, you could also place it in the relationship section of your home.
2. A spell for attracting love.
This easy spell from Herstik involves the use of honey and alcohol for attracting and strengthening love. She explains it can be tweaked for a variety of intentions, but here, we'll use particular herbs and crystals that work with loving energy. Again, as Herstik notes, it's always important to remember to embody love yourself as you are trying to attract it into your life.
- A small to medium sized jar
- Honey
- Alcohol of choice (vodka, rum, tequila, etc.)
- Rose petals and thorns to represent love with healthy boundaries
- Herbs that correspond with love (think blue lotus for an aphrodisiac, lavender for healing, cinnamon for lust and sex, patchouli for passion, oregano for good luck, and so on)
- A crystal like rose quartz (optional)
- A piece of paper and pen
- A candle
- Matches or a lighter
- Add a bit of honey and your alcohol to a jar, along with your rose petals and thorns, herbs, and crystal.
- Write your intention on a piece of paper in past or present tense (not future tense), such as "I found a lover" and place it in the jar.
- Close the lid and shake it up, visualizing your intention.
- Light a candle and say your intention out loud to the universe, visualizing what it would be like to attain it.
- Raise the energy by chanting, dancing, playing drums, etc.
- Allow the candle to burn down in the sink. When it's done burning, take a moment to mentally close out your ritual, thanking the universe or any deities you work with.
- Throw out the jar in a garbage can at an intersection (the modern-day crossroads, where witches originally buried things), knowing your spell is complete.
3. A "spell" for self love.
And finally, for less of a spell and more of a ritual, Herstik emphasizes the importance of learning to love yourself. To do this, she likes to pair her intention with a set of rituals that help her "connect to my heart and romance myself," she says. It's all about "exploring how you can become your own lover and give yourself what you want others to give to you, and then ritualizing that." And when we do this, we can better show up in our relationships with others. For a luxurious self-love bath, here's what you'll need.
- Bath salts to draw out stagnant energy
- Rose petals to connect to loving feminine energy
- Candle(s) and matches or a lighter
- Your favorite fragrance and/or outfit
- Light a candle or candles and begin running your bath water as you holding your intention to love yourself in mind.
- Add your bath salts and rose petals to the water and get into the tub.
- Connect with any deities you work with, such as Venus, the Roman goddess of love, beauty, sex, and pleasure. You can also simply connect with loving energy.
- As you bathe, offer yourself the love you'd like to receive from others.
- After your bath, drain the tub and blow out your candles. Put on your favorite perfume and an outfit that makes you feel beautiful and sensual.
- Take some time to meditate once more on your intention, as you've now embodied what self love feels like. Enjoy how it feels to pamper and love yourself.
- Mentally close out your ritual and thank yourself for the love.
As the old saying goes, you get what you give. So for all of these spells, know that the more you're able to be love, the more it will flow to you with ease. Valentine's Day is a wonderful time to enjoy the love we have in our lives, and with the help of these spells, we can bring that loving energy to life even more.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.