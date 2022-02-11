Call In Love This Valentine's Day With These 3 Beginner Love Spells

And finally, for less of a spell and more of a ritual, Herstik emphasizes the importance of learning to love yourself. To do this, she likes to pair her intention with a set of rituals that help her "connect to my heart and romance myself," she says. It's all about "exploring how you can become your own lover and give yourself what you want others to give to you, and then ritualizing that." And when we do this, we can better show up in our relationships with others. For a luxurious self-love bath, here's what you'll need.