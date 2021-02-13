Call In Love This Valentine's Day With These 3 Beginner Love Spells

Love magick can be traced back through history to as early as 2200 BCE, in the ancient Near East (present day Iraq, southeast Turkey, southwest Iran, northeastern Syria and Kuwait), we well as in ancient Egypt. As time went on, these practices were picked up in ancient Greek and Roman cultures, continued on through the Middle Ages and the Renaissance, and are still around today.

Magick has, generally speaking, always been associated with women and witches, and love magick specifically includes anything from literal spells, to things like potions, rituals, dolls, and so on. Today, as more people open up to the potential of magick, novice witches are keen to try their hand at beginner spells and rituals.

And just as an FYI, "magick" with a "k" serves to create a distinction from stage magic, or illusion. It was first coined by Aleister Crowley, who created the Thelema religion and lead the spiritual practice that would become Wicca. How you spell it is really up to preference.