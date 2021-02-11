mindbodygreen

This Customizable Cacao Ritual Is A Tasty Way To Practice Self-Love

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant

Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Valentine's Weekend Calls For One Thing: Sipping Cacao In The Name Of Self-Love

Image by Mosuno / Stocksy

February 11, 2021 — 15:07 PM

Valentine's Day is nearly here, and whether you're celebrating with a partner or solo, it's worthwhile to take at least part of the day to show yourself some self-love. Cacao, a type of antioxidant-rich raw chocolate, is just the thing to help you do so, and it couldn't be easier to whip it into a warming elixir for love come V-Day.

A bit on the benefits of cacao.

Cacao, or pure unrefined chocolate, is loaded with minerals like magnesium, manganese, copper, zinc, and phosphorus. It's also high in antioxidants and boasts a number of B vitamins (like B1, 2, and 3) and flavanols, which are great for heart health.

On top of being good for your physical health, cacao has long been used in spiritual ceremony for its stimulating yet heart-opening effects. Eating or drinking it likely won't make you feel jittery the same way caffeine does, but it can still be somewhat energizing. Some of the minerals found in this superfood can also help promote a brighter mood.

How to make a cacao elixir:

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup nondairy milk of choice
  • 2 tablespoons raw cacao powder
  • A pinch of sea salt
  • A pinch of cayenne or chili powder (optional)
  • Sweetener of choice, to taste (maple syrup, raw honey, monk fruit, etc.)

Method:

  1. Combine ingredients in a small saucepan and stir over medium-low heat until smooth.
  2. Adjust ingredients to taste to make your perfect cup of cacao.
  3. Serve immediately in your favorite mug, and enjoy.

How to use cacao this Valentine's Day:

Once you've made your hot cup of cacao, there are a variety of ways you can use it to enhance your self-love practices this Valentine's Day.

  • If you've never tried mirror-gazing, or mirror meditation, give it a shot as you sip your cacao. With your heart a little more open, you might find that you're able to give yourself more love and compassion.
  • Sitting for a loving-kindness meditation would also give you a chance to send love to not only yourself but the world around you—though any meditation you feel called to do can be enhanced with cacao.
  • Journaling on love is another great self-care practice. To turn it further inward, try writing yourself a love letter. Put pen to paper and dive into all the things you love and appreciate about yourself.
  • For something a bit more relaxing, taking a soothing bath as you sip your cacao is never a bad idea.

However you choose to show yourself love this Valentine's Day, adding cacao into the mix can definitely help you do it.

