Valentine's Weekend Calls For One Thing: Sipping Cacao In The Name Of Self-Love

Cacao, or pure unrefined chocolate, is loaded with minerals like magnesium, manganese, copper, zinc, and phosphorus. It's also high in antioxidants and boasts a number of B vitamins (like B1, 2, and 3) and flavanols, which are great for heart health.

On top of being good for your physical health, cacao has long been used in spiritual ceremony for its stimulating yet heart-opening effects. Eating or drinking it likely won't make you feel jittery the same way caffeine does, but it can still be somewhat energizing. Some of the minerals found in this superfood can also help promote a brighter mood.