5 Ways To Bring Back Your Inner Fire This Valentine's Day

Energy ebbs and flows. We're all prone to finding ourselves in an energetic rut from time to time. Even though it's part of being human in a modern world, low energy isn't exactly ideal. When our energy levels slow to a trickle, our vibrancy fades. And with it: our sex life.

Not a fun truth to hear. But research has connected our psychological and physiological well-being to our sexual satisfaction. Stress, anxiety, and physical illness all put the brakes on our sexual energy. So suffice to say, after a year like 2020, we're looking for ways to get things moving again.

This Valentine's Day, we're on a mission to stoke our inner fire and reclaim our sexual energy. Healthy sexual energy (which can look different for everyone) contributes to the passion and satisfaction that make life meaningful in so many ways. We're ready to feel more alive, are you?

We've compiled some steamy practices to help revive sexuality. With the inspiration of body-safe and approachable sexual wellness devices by plusOne, all you'll need here is an open mind. After all, science has proved those with an open mind are more likely to experience sexual pleasure. Whether you're single or coupled-up, here are the six ways to bring back your inner fire for this upcoming season of love.