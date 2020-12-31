Getting your thoughts out on paper and burning them can be a powerful exercise for release, and it's a favorite of many. Both Quinn and Bowles, as well as author and speaker Alexandra Roxo, recommend giving this ritual a try. "I usually do a releasing ceremony by a fire and write down things I am ready to release, and speak them aloud to friends before letting them go symbolically in the fire," she tells mbg.

"Write a reflection letter to yourself about the year 2020," Quinn and Bowles add. "Write down the big moments that happened, what you learned, and what you are leaving behind. The lessons learned from the year before helped you become who you are now—give gratitude and release. Burn the letter while speaking gratitude in the form of affirmation to self (i.e. I release what no longer serves me in order to make room for what is in alignment)."