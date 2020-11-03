What To Wear Based On The Color Of Your Aura, From An Intuitive Stylist
In spiritual circles, auras are the unseen energy fields that surround our physical bodies. And since no day is exactly the same, your aura's shade is likely slightly different today than it was yesterday.
"The emotions we experience below the surface, and the relationship we cultivate with ourselves, are both embodied by our aura," Susanna Merrick, an intuitive stylist and founder of Aura Wear, explains to mbg. Merrick helps people express these emotions and energies through clothing, and she's a pro at dressing for your aura color—or the aura color you want to be giving off.
Aura styling is all about "gathering garments that align with our aura, harnessing our innermost energies, and projecting them outward to give them added strength, power, and punch," Merrick explains. We can do this, of course, by wearing particular colors, but also by dressing to support the energy of that color.
You can take this quick aura quiz to get a sense of the kind of energy you're currently exuding, and then follow along as Merrick lends ideas for how to dress for each aura shade and when to wear certain colors.
Red auras.
Red auras are all about fieriness and passion, Merrick says. To evoke these qualities, try to balance out masculine and feminine elements with your outfit. Think body-con with combat boots, or a strappy sandal and a jumpsuit.
"Sometimes this means wearing something that's a little more form-fitted but balancing it out with things like black, or textures like leather," she says. "Even a good leather jacket on top of an outfit will always make it feel a bit more powerful, grounded, and masculine."
When to wear red:
- When you're feeling confident
- For a big presentation
- When you want to make a statement
Orange auras.
Orange is the risk taker of the aura colors, Merrick says, as it's all about confidence and independence. "This tends to be someone who is more on the athletic side, likes things that are functional but fashionable at the same time, and aren't afraid to take risks."
You can dress for this aura with sharp, symmetrical outfits, and perhaps some functional layering. "When you want to embody this in your closet," she adds, "it's when you're wanting to step out of your fear, take risks, and be different."
When to wear orange:
- When taking action
- When going to the gym
- When you need some self-compassion
Yellow auras.
Yellow energy is very "sporty spice," Merrick notes. It's also a color of playfulness, joy, bravery, and courage. "It's all about stamina and longevity," she says, adding that a yellow aura outfit would be something versatile and comfortable, that easily transitions between settings. Athleisure is also popular on yellow days, so bring on the yoga pants.
When to wear yellow:
- When studying
- When you need a confidence boost
- When attending a wedding
Green auras.
Green auras are related to the heart chakra, and Merrick adds that they carry a very type-A energy. If you have a green aura, you might want to express yourself through classic styling à la Audrey Hepburn and Jackie O., she says. Greens also love a capsule wardrobe or a uniform style. Simple, classic pieces, as well as natural garments that foster a sense of connection to nature, are great for greens.
When to wear green:
- For a job interview
- When your anxiety is high
- When asking for a raise
Pink auras.
Pink auras also relate to the heart chakra, and they carry a decidedly feminine quality. Dressing for this aura is all about being playful, Merrick says. Putting on perfume, paying close attention to accessories, and tapping into your divine feminine (no matter what gender you identify as) are great places to start.
When to wear pink:
- To tap into your feminine side
- If you're feeling aggressive or agitated
- To invite gentleness
Blue auras.
Blue is a very calm and serene color, with a certain soothing element to it. If your aura is blue, you want to dress comfortably and casually. Think cozy, "like hygge-style," Merrick says. Any clothes that make you feel warm and fuzzy, like your favorite sweater, chunky socks, or blanket scarf, are excellent on a blue day. Let your comfort levels guide you here!
When to wear blue:
- When you're feeling on-edge
- When you're meeting the in-laws
- When you're feeling down
Purple auras.
Purple or violet is the most innovative of all the aura colors. Those with consistently purple auras are "very much the trend-setters in the world—those who are willing to try new trends," Merrick notes. "They're super fashionable. This energy is all about being creative and inspiring in your closet." This aura shade also relates to cosmic wisdom, so don't be afraid to get a little ethereal.
When to wear purple:
- During manifestation rituals
- When you're tapping into your highest self
- When you're seeking insight or answers
White auras.
And lastly, we have the rare white auras, which Merrick explains exude a very clean and simple energy. This shade plays into green energy, as it's also all about crispness. If you are giving off a white aura, it often indicates you have "a clean slate for something new," she says. "It's about ultimately starting fresh." This means that neutral tones, crisp lines, and simple outfits are great for this energy.
When to wear white:
- When you're meditating or doing yoga
- When you're starting a new journey or project
- When you need a fresh start
The bottom line:
Dressing for our aura can help us feel more confident, empowered, and in tune with our inner being. Plus, it's a fun way to make getting ready in the morning a little more exciting. Give it a shot and prepare to see life in technicolor.
