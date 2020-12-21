The winter solstice, falling on Monday, December 21, signals the shortest day of the year and the longest night. In many ways, this annual event represents a gateway: an ending and a new beginning.

This year, the solstice falls on the same day as the Great Conjunction—when two planets, Jupiter and Saturn, will come so close that they will appear as one in the sky. Jupiter represents newness and exploration while Saturn represents rules and traditions, and the two opposites will come together to close out 2020.

The winter solstice may be the darkest day of the year, but it's traditionally been celebrated as a time of light. Many cultures believe that the archetypal Mother gave birth to the sun on this day: It's when the Egyptian deity Isis gave birth to Horus, the sun god, and the Greek Leto gave birth to shining Apollo. In the matriarchal religions, the day marks the rebirth of the goddesses Persephone, Besana, Amaterasu, and Sun Woman.

Here are some of my favorite winter solstice rituals for acknowledging the darkness while celebrating the light: