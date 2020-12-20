Now that you know it's coming, you might be wondering how best to ring in the evening. According to mbg's resident astrologists, the AstroTwins, this is an excellent time to get clear on what we want to hang on to, and what we can let go, in order to step into a new way of being.

"[Jupiter and Saturn] make a paradoxical power couple. Paired up in revolutionary, “one love” Aquarius, the Great Conjunction could set off a powerful wave of humanitarian efforts, power-to-the-people uprisings, and sci-fi developments," the twins explain.

Jupiter opens our minds, and Saturn gives structure for thoughts to become actions. "And carried on the wings of liberated Aquarius, the winds of revolution are taking flight," they add. We're talking big shifts here, people! And given this event's connection to astrology, what the Great Conjunction means for you will vary depending on your sign, so be sure to check out the AstroTwins' sign-by-sign guide.

However you decide to spend the evening of the winter solstice, prepare for changes to come. This astro-event is rare, powerful, and very well may usher in a new age here on Earth. And, at the very least, it's sure to be quite the spectacle across skies around the world.