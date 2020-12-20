The Astro Event Of The Year Is Here: A Sign-By-Sign Guide To The Great Conjunction
A major astrological event goes down on Monday, December 21: The Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn. Every twenty years, heavenly heavyweights Jupiter and Saturn meet at the same degree of the zodiac, in this case 0º29’ Aquarius.
This is their first meetup in the Water Bearer’s realm since the 1400s—and the closest these two planets will be since 1623. So tight is their proximity, in fact, that they’ll appear as a single star in the night sky.
No-limits Jupiter expands; disciplined Saturn restricts. The red-spotted planet loves to gamble while its ringed next-door neighbor is all about cautious investing. When they combine their formidable forces, they make a paradoxical power couple. Paired up in revolutionary, “one love” Aquarius, the Great Conjunction could set off a powerful wave of humanitarian efforts, power-to-the-people uprisings, and sci-fi developments.
Wondering what this once-in-a-lifetime event means for your zodiac sign? Read on.
Aries
With these heavenly heavyweights mashing up in your community-spirited eleventh house, you’ll be casting for a dream team, both live and virtually. Get involved with people who share your ideals. Social justice work, plant medicine, Silicon Valley startups—whatever stimulates your genius side will be on fire. Instead of seeking consensus, remind yourself that great minds don’t have to think alike. As long as the chorus of feedback is coming from conscientious people, you’ll embrace the rich dialogue.
Already part of a free-thinking supergroup? Step into a more formal role, but not necessarily as the leader. In the year ahead, you may prefer to be an organizer instead of a spokesperson. Think of yourself as “crew glue,” the one that keeps the band together through thick and thin. Some Rams could create your own intentional community—with a new domain name or some acreage that you buy as a group investment.
Taurus
With this planetary pairing setting off sparks in your tenth house of career, mogul status awaits! In the days ahead, you could make epic strides toward in your professional life—yes even in “this” economy. Both planets will be in Aquarius for most of 2021, which could help you find gainful employment. With worldly Jupiter in the mix, your paycheck could come from an international firm or a startup. Either way, you may soon be interfacing via webcam with colleagues in different time zones.
The tenth house rules men and fathers. With Jupiter widening your POV and Saturn bringing the wisdom of maturity, you could heal some old pain around your dad—or the cultural impact of toxic masculinity. This is also a call to celebrate the “divine masculine,” which is the healthy expression of male energy that doesn’t include power imbalances, ego, or force.
As the year winds down, make a point of surrounding yourself with dudes who you admire and respect. They could become your biggest champions in 2021! With all the important people in your life, begin discussions about the future. Are your goals aligned? Is there an adventure on your shared bucket list that you’ve always wanted to pursue? It might involve relocating, taking a workshop, or even starting a business together. Explore!
Gemini
An epic adventure awaits as The Great Conjunction hits your ninth house of global expansion, higher education, and wisdom. This could involve relocating to a new city, traveling by van for a month, or applying to grad school.
Entrepreneurial ventures could blast off, bringing major revenue in 2021. Decadent Jupiter is right at home in the ninth house, so you’ll get a double dose of hedonistic and caution-to-the-wind vibes. Harness the momentum and take decisive action around your dreams—but not without some sort of plan. Saturn only does risks when they are calculated, and throwing caution to the wind could bring the destruction of a tornado. While the ringed taskmaster can restrain your joie de vivre, it can help you build clout and stamina. One of your grandiose ideas may actually gain traction, even if it seems wildly extra. If you’re dreaming of going big, you’ll have the follow-through to turn your visions into reality. The word “impossible” has no place in your lexicon!
Cancer
From the boardroom to the bedroom, The Great Conjunction in your eighth house will remind you that yes, you can have it all. This pairing of cosmic opposites can fine-tune your “selector,” so you can radar in on relationships that bring equal dose of security and excitement. That total package could appear near December 21. While Jupiter sizzles with the promise of erotic adventure, Saturn helps you keep a clear-heeled pump on earth. How certain are you that you want to merge lives and resources with someone? If trust and affinity are present, you could take things to a more permanent level.
Already “all in” with your boo? You could discover new ways to merge your respective talents. But if your heart is still sending out lukewarm signals, this watershed day may herald a breakup. It’s all or nothing now. Got some end-of-year business to plow through? With this laser-focused zone activated, you could get wrapped up in an all-consuming project, one that requires rapt attention to detail. Formalizing a business partnership opens up access to resources that wouldn’t otherwise be available. Financial investments could bring in a bounty. This is a fortuitous time to raise seed capital, finish up proposals (or memoirs, albums, whatever!).
Leo
Got a vacancy on the adjacent throne? This planetary pairing is sparkling in your seventh house of relationships! Near December 21—or in the year ahead—you could attract someone who is both exciting AND stable. Ideal!
Global Jupiter spurs you to journey, which could lead you to a long-distance relationship or a cross-cultural connection close to home. When the chemistry is this exothermic, what are a few miles or time zones between you? Your Zoom and WhatsApp could be on heavy rotation, perhaps also due to a business opportunity that arrives from afar.
Meanwhile, pragmatic Saturn keeps you from getting lost in a fairy tale. Give up the rescue missions, Leo, and find a partner who’s ready to co-create, like, now. Coupled Lions could feel a renewed attraction. What’s next on the shared bucket list? Whether you’re planning a wedding, a family, shopping for a love nest, or starting a YouTube channel together, you’ll love building with your boo!
Virgo
With the Great Conjunction landing in your salubrious sixth house, you could get a wakeup call to take better care of yourself and to find a healthier work-life balance. Dial back stressful activities, ask for help (and allow yourself to receive it!) and treat your body the temple it is. Get your heartbeat up in the winter wonderland: Cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, or just walks in the crisp air.
When it comes to your work, systematize. Saturn helps you put savvy workflows in place so you can enjoy the blossoming that Jupiter brings without burning out! Virgos could work with contractors and consultants all over the world this year, or maybe you’ll live a more nomadic life. There could be worse things than producing online content from a remote workstation with sparkling sunset views!
Libra
Don ye now the festive apparel—if only to make a fashionable appearance on social media. This planetary pairing powers up your fifth house of fame, glamour, and true romance—which will linger on for all of 2021. Even if you’ve made (and refined) your relationship checklist 100 times, worldly Jupiter could expand your palette even further. Long-distance might be worth a try, even for tactile Libras. Cross-cultural connections could heat up close to home.
While it’s a bummer that the holiday soiree circuit won’t be lit in 2020, pick up the entertainment director’s baton for the coming year. Virtual events are about to get a high-end upgrade with you at the helm! With this stylish realm of your chart, activated, dress as if your “big reveal” could happen at any time (because it could).
Creatively, you’re en fuego! Saturn brings sensible solutions; Jupiter delivers visionary ideas. You could make a killing selling your handcrafted goods or getting paid as an influencer. In affairs of the heart, the Great Conjunction could herald all kinds of incredible developments, from a meant-to-be soulmate meeting to a bold next step with your long-term love.
Scorpio
As both planets drop anchor in your fourth house of home and family, rework your vision of domestic bliss. In the year ahead, it’s more essential than ever that your space feels like a sacred oasis. Investing in real estate could be lucrative or you could finally get rolling on renovation or relocation plans that you’ve been mulling over for years. Fortifying your inner world is equally important since this planetary pairing could churn up some serious emotions, particularly surrounding your family of origin.
Saturn rules time and history, and you could feel a bit melancholy about how quickly the years are passing. That’s more reason to cherish those moments with your nearest and dearest, but also make some new ones, guided by Jupiter’s adventurousness. A home-based business could accelerate while endeavors that benefit women could bring a powerful pivot for your career.
Sagittarius
Mic drop! Jupiter and Saturn are flooding your third house of dynamic duos and communication with their combined energy. This deal-sealing connection could set you up for a prosperous 2021, but don’t just firm it up with a handshake! Have an attorney draft a contract and expect to negotiate back and forth a bit before you make it official.
This isn’t just for longevity’s sake, but also for self-protection. You need to make sure your rights and intellectual property are covered…yes, even if you’re doing business with family or a close friend. An existing partnership could reach a crossroads. Should you follow your ruler Jupiter’s guidance and leap into the next league together? Or would it be better to slow things way down under prudent Saturn’s advisement? Maybe there’s a middle ground here, one that involves taking a gamble, hand in hand, but also planning wisely for what’s ahead. With your communication third house lit, the Great Conjunction could herald a renaissance for writers, broadcasters, and media-minded Archers. Broadcast away, Sagittarius, whether you’re doing stand-up comedy, dropping rhymes, or teaching an online workshop.
Capricorn
Keep your mind on your money as Jupiter and Saturn combine their superpowers in your second house of values and financial foundations. It’s a popular saying among the Law of Attraction crowds that “the roots create the fruits.” If you’ve been persisting against the odds (which is the Capricorn way!), you’re due for a handsome reward.
If you’ve taken shortcuts on the path to abundance, this cosmic pairing will expose fault lines, necessitating repair work. Start (re)building your platform on a sturdy structure—without sacrificing your ethics. Jupiter amplifies everything it touches. Saturn can bring stability and success to long-term missions. Yes, this ground-floor work may require an annoying investment of time and resources. But it’s better than having to pay fines or an inflated rate for emergency repairs because you ignored potential problems or didn’t follow code. Still paying your dues as you climb the ladder? Be savvy, smart, and strategic, but also willing to leap into a bigger league. A well-calculated risk could bring epic rewards.
Aquarius
Let the reinvention tour begin! The power-pairing of big-thinking Jupiter and stabilizing Saturn in your first house gives you both the courage and credibility you need to blast ahead on your most important dreams.
What expansions have you been mulling for the past 1-3 years? From applying to grad school to starting an intentional community, no vision should be left unexplored. With pragmatic Saturn in the picture, think “scalability.” Your vision could be more than a Jupiter-fueled gamble. It could turn into a legitimate legacy. Need to raise capital? Saturn can help you attract investors for your big idea, perhaps through an Aquarius-style crowdfunding campaign. Or maybe you’ll just create such a profitable revenue model that your idea self-funds. Bottom line: If you can dream it, you can monetize it starting December 21!
Pisces
Relax and release, but don’t slip too far into that spiritual savasana. With the Great Conjunction spinning through your divinely inspired twelfth house, your inner artiste takes the helm. Start pulling genius ideas from the ether. These gems could come to you while you’re daydreaming or even wake you from your sleep. One of your “woo” ideas could click into a tangible form, attracting backers and resources to turn it into the next big thing. Jupiter rules higher education and combined with Saturn’s long-range planning skills, you could sign up for formal study or develop a curriculum in an area you’ve mastered.
Are you hanging on to something that no longer serves you? Whether it’s a toxic relationship or a senseless grudge, this tide-turning day could motivate you to leave the past in the past. Incredible internal growth will be sparked, but much like dormant seeds germinating underground, this is the beginning of an astrological “winter,” and it may take time (about a year) for efforts to bear fruit. Until then, your assignment is to make amends while doing your own internal work—the kind that can heal painful, longstanding patterns.