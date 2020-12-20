A major astrological event goes down on Monday, December 21: The Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn. Every twenty years, heavenly heavyweights Jupiter and Saturn meet at the same degree of the zodiac, in this case 0º29’ Aquarius.

This is their first meetup in the Water Bearer’s realm since the 1400s—and the closest these two planets will be since 1623. So tight is their proximity, in fact, that they’ll appear as a single star in the night sky.

No-limits Jupiter expands; disciplined Saturn restricts. The red-spotted planet loves to gamble while its ringed next-door neighbor is all about cautious investing. When they combine their formidable forces, they make a paradoxical power couple. Paired up in revolutionary, “one love” Aquarius, the Great Conjunction could set off a powerful wave of humanitarian efforts, power-to-the-people uprisings, and sci-fi developments.

Wondering what this once-in-a-lifetime event means for your zodiac sign? Read on.