An Easy Spell To Try This Halloween (Because We Could All Use Some Magic)

According to Lyons, this spell dates back to the Roman Empire, and was found in "the ruins of Pompeii, to the spell books of Scandinavia." The words Sator, Arepo, Tenet, Opera, and Rotas are written out as a square (Arepo under Sator, Tenet under Arepo, and so on), so it can be read left to right, but also up and down. And not only that, but it's a palindrome, meaning the phrase is the same backwards.

The exact translation is up for debate, but one common translation is "The farmer Arepo uses a plough as a form of work." The story goes palindromes are confusing for the devil, and thus offer protection. The Sator Square is a four-way palindrome.

"The Sator Square can be used for protection, or to diminish the power of an evil force over you, such as disease or the evil eye," Lyons explains. Here's how to use it.