The Best Crystal For Every Personality Type
There's a crystal out there that corresponds to your zodiac sign and relationship status, but what about your personality type?
The following stones can support whatever mood you may be feeling on any given day. Take these personas more as phases. Maybe on Friday you feel like the socialite, but come Monday you’ll be in need of some much-needed rest and rejuvenation. By hump day you may see yourself turning into a bit of a negative naysayer, followed by a guilt trip on Thursday that has you wanting to please everyone. Let's take a look at how to use crystals through it all:
1. The people pleaser: lapis lazuli, turquoise & amazonite.
You find it nearly impossible to say no and hate the idea of letting someone down. As a result, you find yourself constantly doing things you don’t want to do, biting your tongue, and living a life tinged with a bit of regret. If this description resonates, it may be time to create a "No BS zone" with your stones. Call on crystals that you can program with the intention to speak honestly, like truth stones lapis lazuli, turquoise, or amazonite. They're best worn as necklaces as reminders to have the courage to speak your truth.
2. The savvy socialite: citrine & tiger's-eye.
If being in the company of others helps you recharge and you're always booking out your iCal, trying new classes, or sussing out the latest hot spot, you can probably use a little grounding and clarity. Someone with such an urge to juggle could benefit from citrine, the positivity stone, for some extra concentration, success, and abundance. Tiger's-eye also brings focus and insight to ensure you are always on your game.
3. The skeptic: onyx & obsidian.
There is even a crystal for skeptics. Go figure! Crystals can be ideal when you find yourself set back by your skepticism, declining opportunities out of fear or nervousness. Time to soak up your darker energy with dark stones. Crystals like onyx and obsidian are great at cleansing away bad vibes and negativity, removing hurtful thoughts and behavior from your life.
4. The eccentric, expressive one: rose quartz & amethyst.
If you tend to lead with your emotion, feel passionate about what you do, and surround yourself with people who inspire you, you could use a loving crystal that helps you stay in a vibrant, creative flow. Stones like amethyst, which support vision, intuition, and dreams, or rose quartz to help nourish your heart as you write or speak from your heart are great support for anyone with an artistic and imaginative flair.
5. The workaholic who needs a break: clear quartz & blue lace agate.
You are over it. Tanks are empty. Tolerance is at an all-time low. The only thing you crave is Netflix and the safe sanctuary of home. You are calling a self-love timeout, which is totally OK! To help amp up your much-respected rejuvenation, blue lace agate, the caregiver's stone, can harmonize the space around you. Clear quartz, the classic energetic cleansing crystal that helps to clear out anything that no longer serves you, is also a great option. Think of your crystals as a little supportive reminder to rest and recharge!
Check out mindbodygreen's Crystal 101 class to get the scoop on how to harness the energy of stones.