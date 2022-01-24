9 Unique Ways To Use Clear Quartz On Your Spiritual Journey

Quartz is technically a crystalline mineral made of silica, characterized by its translucent, almost white color. It's found all around the world, and primarily mined in the U.S., the Alps, Brazil, Madagascar, and Russia.

As Ashley Leavy, founder and educational director of the Love and Light School of Crystal Therapy, tells mbg, "Sometimes people call clear quartz the master crystal," as it's sort of like a blank slate that can be used in a lot of different ways.

She also notes that while clear quartz is often clear, if your piece looks a bit more cloudy, that doesn't mean it's not a quality stone.

According to spiritual teacher and meditation instructor Julie Skon, clear quartz is one of the most dynamic crystals you can have, as it can both deflect negativity and attract positivity. "It is very impressionable, so it's important to set a clear and direct intention when you're working with this stone," she previously wrote for mbg.