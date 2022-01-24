9 Unique Ways To Use Clear Quartz On Your Spiritual Journey
If you're at all into crystals, odds are, you have a piece of clear quartz or two in your collection. But how much do you actually know about this popular stone and how to use it? We asked the experts so you don't have to—here's what they had to say.
What is clear quartz?
Quartz is technically a crystalline mineral made of silica, characterized by its translucent, almost white color. It's found all around the world, and primarily mined in the U.S., the Alps, Brazil, Madagascar, and Russia.
As Ashley Leavy, founder and educational director of the Love and Light School of Crystal Therapy, tells mbg, "Sometimes people call clear quartz the master crystal," as it's sort of like a blank slate that can be used in a lot of different ways.
She also notes that while clear quartz is often clear, if your piece looks a bit more cloudy, that doesn't mean it's not a quality stone.
According to spiritual teacher and meditation instructor Julie Skon, clear quartz is one of the most dynamic crystals you can have, as it can both deflect negativity and attract positivity. "It is very impressionable, so it's important to set a clear and direct intention when you're working with this stone," she previously wrote for mbg.
Healing properties.
1. It amplifies energy.
Leavy explains to mbg that clear quartz is excellent for working with specific intentions, as it's thought to be an amplifier of the energy you program it with. So whether your intention is manifest abundance, protect yourself, or even clear out stagnant energy, clear quartz can help do the job.
2. It attracts positivity.
Who couldn't use more positivity in their life, right? With clear quartz, it's always helping to move energy, and particularly, call in positivity, according to Skon.
3. It repels negativity.
Skon also notes that clear quartz can help repel negativity. Again, since this crystal acts almost like a blank slate, it's important to be really clear when using it to set intentions.
4. It helps clear the mind.
One of clear quartz's primary benefits is helping promote a clear, calm mind, "and we can see how that's kind of mimicked in the appearance of the stone," Leavy explains. Crystal expert Heather Askinosie previously told mbg that clear quartz has "long been revered for helping to balance the body and clear the mind."
5. It helps balance the crown chakra.
Each of the seven main chakras are associated with a different crystal, with clear quartz most benefitting the crown chakra. This chakra is all about higher consciousness, and clear quartz can help open you up to a deeper sense of spirituality.
How to use clear quartz.
1. Meditate with it.
One simple way to incorporate clear quartz into your routine is simply to meditate with it, according to Leavy, who notes this is one of her favorite uses for clear quartz. Whatever your intention or purpose for meditating is, this crystal will amplify it, and help you connect to higher consciousness.
2. Keep it on you during the day.
Leavy also notes this is an excellent stone to keep on your during the day. "I think holding it or having just a pocket piece as a reminder of something, especially if you are using it for that intention setting, works really well," she tells mbg.
3. Place it on your altar.
Leavy and Askinosie both recommend keeping some clear quartz on your altar, if you have one. Leavy says it can help with keeping the energy of the space really lively and prevent stagnation. "You can also create a kitchen altar with crystals that inspire creativity and innovation," Askinosie tells mbg, adding, "On top of my kitchen table, I have a large clear quartz cluster to keep the energy pure and clean."
4. Use it in your crystal grid.
Similar to using it on your altar, clear quartz is a great addition to crystal grids. "We see clear quartz crystals being used in the center of crystal grids quite frequently because they're such good amplifier—so they're thought to send that intention and energy out into the universe to amplify what you're holding space for," Askinosie explains.
5. Use it to call in what you're manifesting.
Knowing that clear quartz helps to power up intentions, it's excellent to use if you're looking to manifest something. Askinosie recommends holding the quartz in your left hand (the feminine, receiving hand), closing your eyes, and stating your intention. "State out loud one thing that you can take action on that will bring you closer to your goals," she explains.
6. Cleanse your body or space with it.
If you're looking for an energetic refresh, whether in your body or your space, Leavy says clear quartz can help. Find a piece with a pointy end (or even a wand) and use it for directing and moving stagnant energy. "You can use it like a comb to sweep or cleanse your energy field, and you can do that in your space too," she notes.
7. Wear it as jewelry.
Skon is fond of wearing clear quartz as a necklace or ring to shield herself from negativity throughout the day. "Remember to set a specific intention for how you hope to navigate the world with this crystal in tow," she adds.
8. Use it to cleanse your tarot decks.
If you're into the world of tarot reading, you'll know decks need to be cleansed pretty often. Tarot expert Sam Magdaleno previously told mbg she likes to use clear quartz for this, and all you have to do is keep the crystal on your card deck when you're not using it.
9. Incorporate it into chakra work.
Last but not least, because clear quartz is associated with the crown chakra, you can use it when working with this chakra. Askinosie suggests placing a piece of clear quartz above your head to open your crown chakra for enlightenment and guidance.
Cleansing & charging clear quartz.
When it comes to cleansing your clear quartz, Leavy says most of the popular methods of cleansing work well on clear quartz. To give your stone an energetic refresh, you can stick it in a pool of water, bathe it in sound, and of course, leave it under the moonlight.
One cleansing method you'll want to avoid with this stone, she says, is placing it in direct sunlight. "When it comes to quartz—especially if it's a sphere because the sphere shape in particular can act like a magnifying glass—as sunlight passes through, it can actually start fires," she explains. For this reason, she also doesn't recommend leaving them on your windowsill for extended periods of time.
As far as charging, this is a crystal that probably won't require too much, if any at all, she notes. "I don't think their energy really can be depleted, especially in something like a quartz crystal which is so amplifying and energizing," she explains.
The bottom line.
Whether you're a crystal novice or veteran, clear quartz is a powerful addition to any crystal grid, altar, or collection. It's potent and amplifying stone that can assist with almost anything you ask of it on your spiritual journey.
