9 Ways To Connect To The Divine Feminine (And Why You Want To)
Divine masculine and feminine energy exists in all things—including people—and in a world dominated by masculine energy, more and more people today are looking to tap into the divine feminine. Here's what the divine feminine archetype is all about, plus how to embody it to bring more balance into your life.
How the divine feminine relates to the divine masculine.
Divine feminine and divine masculine can't exist without the other. This means that despite our cultural associations of masculine and feminine with men and women, respectively, we all have both energies within us. They just might not be evenly balanced.
Too much masculine, and we get aggression and domination. Too much feminine, and we get disempowerment and stagnation.
"Everyone has both the feminine and the masculine qualities—it's not about what sex you are," explains intuitive counselor and sacred space designer Elana Kilkenny. She adds that the place where these two sit in balance is a sweet spot that we should strive for in our day-to-day life.
"The energy of the feminine embodies the nurturer, the healer, the compassionate peacemaker, while the masculine energy is focused on doing and achieving," says spiritual author of The Self-Love Experiment Shannon Kaiser. "They're meant to complement and support each other: They are the yin and yang."
Qualities of the divine feminine.
The qualities of the divine feminine can be seen throughout many religious and spiritual traditions in the form of goddesses and powerful feminine figures such as Shakti in Hinduism, Venus in Roman mythology, etc.
The divine feminine is soft but fierce when necessary, loving, and supportive. As Kaiser notes, it's the "paradigm of Universal Motherhood." Again, don't let the word mother throw you off—everyone can access their inner divine feminine, regardless of gender. "Through honoring the sacred feminine," she says, "we find natural access to spiritual qualities like receptivity, patience, the ability to listen, and the care for all of life."
- Intuitive
- Heart-centered
- Compassionate
- Wise
- Accepting
- Forgiving
- Collaborative
- Reflective
- Creative
- Sensual
- Kind
- Gentle
9 ways to connect to your divine feminine.
We very much live in an action-oriented society, which tends to veer more into divine masculine territory. Connecting to the divine feminine within is all about slowing down and being rather than doing. It's also about embodying those aforementioned qualities, like compassion and intuition.
Here's how you can start tapping into this energy in your everyday life:
1. Reclaim rest.
As Kaiser explains, we're fueled by a "get-more-done" mindset and "constantly on a mission to achieve more, do more, get more." To resist this temptation, try to allow yourself to simply be, and do virtually nothing. Yes, nothing!
"In the power of the pause we can tap into the divine grace of the feminine," she notes. Try sitting in silence for just five minutes. No music or distractions, just allowing yourself a moment's rest.
2. Embrace your sensuality.
Kilkenny notes that divine feminine energy embraces all things sensual. Not necessarily to be confused with sexuality, sensuality is all about physical pleasure, whether in the form of self-care, textures, pleasing sights, etc. It's tactile, and Kilkenny says we can embrace it by "getting in touch with the feeling side of things." Light a favorite candle, cook a fragrant meal, and let the smells and tastes envelop your senses.
3. Journal.
Reflection and going within is a big part of divine feminine energy. So, going inside and journaling, Kilkenny notes, is a nice way to take time to reflect and tap into your feminine energy within.
Kilkenny particularly likes Julia Cameron's beloved Morning Pages technique, which involves writing three pages without stopping every morning. This practice can help you look within while tapping into your creativity—another quality of the divine feminine.
4. Practice self-love.
According to Kaiser, "the ultimate way to embrace the divine feminine is to practice self-love." And that means loving yourself as you are, not as you think you should be. "One of the biggest components of self-love is self-compassion, and compassion is the love language of the sacred feminine," she adds.
Try looking in the mirror and saying "I am willing to activate the divine light within me," Kaiser suggests. Further, practice "seeing yourself in the eyes of source energy, God, the divine, etc., which is one of the best ways to live in the energy of the sacred feminine," she notes.
5. Get in touch with your dreams.
Interpreting your dreams can be a great way to get in touch with your divine feminine because, again, it's a means of reflecting on your inner world.
"Dreams have a lot of symbolism that can connect with synchronicities and other things coming up with your life," Kilkenny explains. "Noticing that, being aware of that, and being present enough to connect to that falls into the category of the divine feminine."
6. Incorporate more yin energy in your space.
Kilkenny was classically trained in feng shui before becoming a sacred space designer and notes that simply incorporating more "yin" or feminine energy into your space is one easy way to get the divine feminine energy flowing.
Yin in the home is very soothing, so Kilkenny suggests prioritizing lighting, colors, and textures that support a calming environment.
7. Prioritize "me-time."
Everyone needs time to reconnect to themselves, Kaiser explains, which is why she has a practice that she likes to call "Me Matters Time." This is a time to reconnect with your inner self, be it through a morning prayer, a meditation, an afternoon cat nap, or watching the sunset, she notes.
"Treat this time as a sacred space for you to honor your own divine light," she says. "Don't cancel on yourself to do the laundry or more work—carve this time out each day."
8. Tap into your intuition.
We're all familiar with the idea of a mother's intuition, with intuition being strongly connected to the divine feminine. Tapping into this intuition is a great way to connect to your own feminine energy by "going within, tuning in, and seeing where you're at," Kilkenny explains. It's about getting quiet with yourself and "not going outward for information but rather receiving it from within," she adds.
9. Go within before acting.
And finally, if you're looking to incorporate more of the divine feminine into your life, Kilkenny says another good way to do so is to get in the habit of going within before taking outward action.
"If you're thinking about how you want to handle something in life, you can either grab the bull by its horns (which would be masculine), or it could be more about intuitive listening, and going inside first for an answer before turning it into action," she says.
The ever-important role of the divine feminine.
These days, the divine masculine seems to be dominating many industries. With that said, here are a few areas where it's important that the divine feminine is included and in balance.
In climate change:
Nothing is more divinely feminine than Mother Earth herself, and by tapping into our own feminine energy, we can protect the Earth from the fallout of climate change.
The idea of ecofeminism is all about applying feminine principles to the efforts of sustainability and healing the plant. As Kaiser notes, "Embracing the sacred feminine is an indispensable contribution to the healing and transformation of the world. With qualities like receptivity, patience, the ability to listen, and the care for life, we can come together and unite in our humanity."
In spirituality:
Again, the divine feminine can be seen throughout many spiritual and religious traditions, from Hinduism to Christianity and more. To favor the divine masculine in spirituality is to ignore the very energy of creation that we all come from. And just as well, so much of the essence of spirituality involves going within, which, as we know, is a more feminine quality.
In business:
In business, Kilkenny says having a balance of feminine energy can make you an excellent leader, one who understands the value of community, collaboration, and compromise.
"It's approaching things from a place of cooperation. How can we listen to each other, hear each other, come to a compromise perhaps?" she explains.
A ritual for embracing the divine feminine within.
One of the simplest rituals for connecting with the divine feminine is to spend time in nature. "We can instantly connect with the sacred feminine energy by spending time with Mother Earth," Kaiser tells mbg. "In nature, the feminine creative energy runs wild—its physical beauty is visible."
"Grounding," aka "earthing," is one of the most transformational tools for awakening to your inner light, she adds. All you have to do is walk, barefoot, on the Earth. "Even five minutes of fresh air or a short walk barefoot in the grass can be enough soul food to awaken your divine feminine," she says.
The bottom line.
The divine masculine and divine feminine are archetypal representations of energies we all have within us. The key is to find the balance between them. Especially in our action-oriented world, many of us would benefit from tapping into our own divine feminine power on a regular basis.
