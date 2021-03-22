Divine feminine and divine masculine can't exist without the other. This means that despite our cultural associations of masculine and feminine with men and women, respectively, we all have both energies within us. They just might not be evenly balanced.

Too much masculine, and we get aggression and domination. Too much feminine, and we get disempowerment and stagnation.

"Everyone has both the feminine and the masculine qualities—it's not about what sex you are," explains intuitive counselor and sacred space designer Elana Kilkenny. She adds that the place where these two sit in balance is a sweet spot that we should strive for in our day-to-day life.

"The energy of the feminine embodies the nurturer, the healer, the compassionate peacemaker, while the masculine energy is focused on doing and achieving," says spiritual author of The Self-Love Experiment Shannon Kaiser. "They're meant to complement and support each other: They are the yin and yang."