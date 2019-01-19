7 Chakra Rituals To Tap Into Your Divine Feminine Power
Many women are experiencing their personal awakening. Sometimes it feels like a shiver through the spine as you read the morning news. Perhaps it's the pride you feel when you've asked for a raise or made your first steps toward starting your own business. Statistically speaking, women now make up 47 percent of the U.S. workforce, are demanding equal pay, and are currently more likely than men to have a college degree, according to Pew Research Center. These measurements are tangible evidence of the rise of the female voice using her energy, her courage, and her power.
More than perhaps ever before, right now is a divine time for every person to buckle down, double their study of self, and connect to this inner feminine energy—otherwise known as the Divine Feminine. The world desperately needs more compassion, empathy, and warmth, which are the natural skills and intentions of archetypal femininity. This call doesn't only go out to women, of course: Every person holds both feminine and masculine energies and qualities, and while women have been culturally indoctrinated to feel a deep and internalized connection with femininity, people of all genders have access to it. The Divine Feminine is the healing feminine force that connects people to Mother Nature, other people, and all energy sources. It is an interwoven essence that speaks to authentic power.
One can learn to increase connection to the Divine Feminine and use this energy to fully express and be one's most vibrant self. The secret lies in understanding the chakra system. Chakras (which means "wheels" in Sanskrit) are thought to be energetic connection points throughout the body that give us access to our inner energy channels and the deeper wisdom of the body. When we mindfully connect with these energetic points, they act as psychological pressure points allowing us to learn more about that specific area of the body. When we practice self-discovery in this fashion, it raises the vibration (i.e., accelerates our energy) of the mind-body connection and allows us to connect to our higher selves—our Divine.
Below are some rituals and journaling exercises specific to each chakra that can help people of all genders who are looking to more deeply connect with and harness their inner Divine Feminine. As you go through each activity, keep your focus on the unique feminine qualities you want to manifest.
1. The root chakra, located at the base of the spine
This chakra is associated with the basic needs of each person, similar to the base of Maslow's hierarchy of needs. This is our foundation, the place where we find home within self and where we feel safe. From this safe and secure place, we can connect to the Divine Feminine energies.
Ritual: Practice this mindfulness meditation to increase self-security: In a seated position, close your eyes and picture golden, braided roots growing from the base of your spine. Visualize these roots moving through the floor, into the ground, and connecting to the earth. Use this visual to feel rooted into the earth, safe and secure.
Journal prompts:
- Are my basic needs being met?
- Do I feel safe and secure?
2. The sacral chakra, located around the pelvis and hips
This chakra is commonly married to creation and play. A connection in this area supports the Divine Feminine's desire to be in a constant state of fluid creation. In this space, people with wombs can carry babies in the world; the Divine Feminine energy, flowing from this spot, can also help all people carry a "baby"—like a project or an idea—into the world.
With its proximity to our sexual body parts, this is also the place where we experience deep desire and longing.
Ritual: Paint, draw, dance, play, and exercise your creativity. Engage with your sexual side through foreplay with yourself or with a partner, watch an erotic film, or wear something enticing. These rituals increase creative energy, which strengths our feminine connection.
Journal prompts:
- What project am I birthing this month?
- Are my sexual urges satisfied?
- Is there play in my life?
3. The solar plexus chakra, located behind the belly button
This chakra connects to our core self, true power, and values. This is where our power and our ego lies, helping us decipher what actions are in line with our values. In this space we learn to understand what the Divine Feminine feels like to us in our own bodies and how this energy shows herself in our day-to-day lives.
Ritual: Take time to define your personal code of conduct or ethics. Shift your lifestyle and daily routines to support these ethics. The Divine Feminine is supported when our ethics are in line with our values—the idea that we practice what we preach.
Journal prompts:
- Who am I at the core?
- What are my ethics?
4. The heart chakra, located in the chest
This chakra is all about love, the ways in which we allow love into our lives and the ways we express it to ourselves and the people around us. To love and share love is a natural feminine power, and the Divine Feminine energy thrives on exchanging love, including love to self.
Ritual: Visualize a golden beam of light starting from the heart and growing larger until it encapsulates your whole body, the room in which you reside, and the community around you. This golden beam of light is the love your feminine side chooses to actively share. When we give love and practice Loving Kindness, we strengthen the Divine Feminine.
Journal prompts:
- How do I practice self-acceptance, self-love, and self-care?
- In what ways do I show love to the people around me?
- What is my language of love?
5. The throat chakra, located at the neck and bridging the body to the head
This chakra speaks to communication and how each person chooses to express themselves. The throat connects to language and the sounds we allow our voice to make. The will of our Divine Feminine can be fully outwardly expressed when we increase connection in this area.
Ritual: Take up regular practices of singing, chanting, humming, and speaking, including words of positive affirmation directed to yourself. Learn the authentic sound of your voice and the natural noises the Divine Feminine within wants to express.
Journal prompts:
- How do I speak about myself and others?
- How do I choose to express my unique voice?
- Where in my life do I need to speak up?
6. The third-eye chakra, located at the forehead
This chakra is all about inner knowing, intuition, and manifestation. This space helps make the unconscious conscious. Through strengthening the Divine Feminine force in this area, one can increase clairvoyance, go deeper into a meditation, and see beyond the physical—tapping into the feminine's deep connection to empathy and Mother Nature.
Ritual: Internally rotate your eyes to the point between your eyebrows and practice a visualized breath where it feels as though you are inhaling and exhaling through the third eye's center itself. This breathwork helps move energy in and out of the third eye, increasing intuition.
Journal prompts:
- Am I manifesting what I most desire?
- Do I have moments were I feel intuitive?
- What is happening in my dreams?
7. The crown chakra, located at the top of the head
This chakra is similar to the peak of Maslow's hierarchy of needs, speaking to self-actualization and the highest, most authentic version of you. This is the space where we connect to the person we want to become through which we can vibrate at a higher frequency. In this space we honor people who embodied the Divine Feminine who have come before us.
Ritual: Visualize your inner queen and Divine Feminine energy, which is commonly associated with the kindest and most authentic version of you. Envision yourself here. See yourself moving through your day and life from this higher vibration. Bring this Divine Feminine energy close.
Journal prompts:
- When am I the best version of myself?
- How do I bring the best out of other people?
- Do I work from a connected state?
Building a rhythm.
These are tools to strengthen connection and understanding to your own unique Divine Feminine energy. If this narrative resonates with you, practice the above rituals daily or follow a weekly schedule where Sunday is the first chakra, Monday is the second, and so on. Use these tools when you're looking to increase warmth, compassion, and empathy in your life. Tapping into the Divine Feminine energy regularly will support a healthful and mindful life.
Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.