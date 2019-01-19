Many women are experiencing their personal awakening. Sometimes it feels like a shiver through the spine as you read the morning news. Perhaps it's the pride you feel when you've asked for a raise or made your first steps toward starting your own business. Statistically speaking, women now make up 47 percent of the U.S. workforce, are demanding equal pay, and are currently more likely than men to have a college degree, according to Pew Research Center. These measurements are tangible evidence of the rise of the female voice using her energy, her courage, and her power.

More than perhaps ever before, right now is a divine time for every person to buckle down, double their study of self, and connect to this inner feminine energy—otherwise known as the Divine Feminine. The world desperately needs more compassion, empathy, and warmth, which are the natural skills and intentions of archetypal femininity. This call doesn't only go out to women, of course: Every person holds both feminine and masculine energies and qualities, and while women have been culturally indoctrinated to feel a deep and internalized connection with femininity, people of all genders have access to it. The Divine Feminine is the healing feminine force that connects people to Mother Nature, other people, and all energy sources. It is an interwoven essence that speaks to authentic power.

One can learn to increase connection to the Divine Feminine and use this energy to fully express and be one's most vibrant self. The secret lies in understanding the chakra system. Chakras (which means "wheels" in Sanskrit) are thought to be energetic connection points throughout the body that give us access to our inner energy channels and the deeper wisdom of the body. When we mindfully connect with these energetic points, they act as psychological pressure points allowing us to learn more about that specific area of the body. When we practice self-discovery in this fashion, it raises the vibration (i.e., accelerates our energy) of the mind-body connection and allows us to connect to our higher selves—our Divine.

Below are some rituals and journaling exercises specific to each chakra that can help people of all genders who are looking to more deeply connect with and harness their inner Divine Feminine. As you go through each activity, keep your focus on the unique feminine qualities you want to manifest.