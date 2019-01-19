More than perhaps ever before, right now is a divine time for every person to buckle down, double their study of self, and connect to this inner feminine energy—otherwise known as the Divine Feminine. The world desperately needs more compassion, empathy, and warmth, which are the natural skills and intentions of archetypal femininity. This call doesn't only go out to women, of course: Every person holds both feminine and masculine energies and qualities, and while women have been culturally indoctrinated to feel a deep and internalized connection with femininity, people of all genders have access to it. The Divine Feminine is the healing feminine force that connects people to Mother Nature, other people, and all energy sources. It is an interwoven essence that speaks to authentic power.