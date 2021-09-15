First things first: do you actually need to cleanse your tarot deck?

According to tarot reader and founder of Witchy Wellness, Leah Vanderveldt, yes! She explains that doing so can lead to clearer and more accurate readings.

"If you think of the tarot as a tool or channel for your intuition and spirit team to communicate to you, it makes sense that sometimes it might need a little refresh," she notes, adding that a cleanse acts as a reset for both the deck and its reader.

And as tarot reader and author of The Big Book of Tarot Readings Sam Magdaleno tells mbg, a good cleanse can also help clear previous energy and intention. If you were using your deck yesterday and were feeling sad, for example, you wouldn't want that energy to hang around in your cards.

"Even if you're only doing readings for yourself, your energy is constantly changing," she explains. When you do a reading with a cleansed deck, she says it will better reflect your current circumstances. (This is similar to why you'd want to cleanse your crystals after working them.)