The Simplest Tarot ‘Spread’ For Quick Insight Anytime You Need It

Once you have pulled your card, lay it on a flat surface. "Don’t go looking for another card if you don’t like the one you got; It’s coming up for you for a reason, so trust it—perhaps especially if it doesn’t make sense to you at the time," she Vanderveldt.

Vanderveldt then suggests journaling on the meaning of the card you pulled. What does that card bring up for you? Personal connections are always worth noting. As you look at the card and its imagery, jot down your thoughts without second-guessing. Let your inner voice take the lead as you consider how it relates to the question you asked.

Most decks also come with a small booklet with the divinatory meanings of each card. But the beautiful thing about tarot is it helps the unconscious come forward! So try to reflect on your personal interpretation of the card first, before you reference the book.