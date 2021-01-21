The Simplest Tarot ‘Spread’ For Quick Insight Anytime You Need It

How To Pull A Single Tarot Card For Quick Insight Anytime You Need It
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Tarot card reading is a mystical practice that's been around for centuries (its roots trace back to the European Renaissance). From forecasting to self-inquiry, tarot readings can offer valuable insight into anything you're curious about, as they help create the right conditions to access your own intuition. And tarot is versatile too, with plenty of intricate card spreads to help you examine different areas of your life.
However, if you're short on time or just beginning to dip your toes into tarot, there's also the ever-reliable one-card pull. Here's why pulling a single tarot card can be helpful, plus how to do it so you're getting the most from every reading.
The benefit of a single-card reading:
1. You get to know the card.
As tarot reader and founder of Witchy Wellness, Leah Vanderveldt, explains to mbg, one-card pulls are great when you're first starting to familiarize yourself with your deck. You could, for example, pull one card daily and journal about it, she suggests.
Over time, you'll also learn the meanings of each card. "Learning one at a time on a regular basis is a long game, but definitely worth it," she adds.
2. You can focus more deeply on every card.
Every tarot card is rich in symbolism and nuance. "Pulling a single card can help you focus on all the complex energies that can be found within each card," Vanederveldt says.
"That focus helps deepen your knowledge of the card—and can highlight the way its themes are showing up in your life in ways you might not initially have thought, or if it was in a larger spread," she adds.
3. It's quick and easy.
And of course, one-card pulls make for simple, quick readings! More in-depth spreads can take quite some time, but if you have one simple question you want answered or could use some general guidance for the day ahead, one card may be all you need.
How to do a single-card reading:
1. Drop in and set your intention.
Before beginning the actual reading, Vanderveldt suggests tuning into your body. "Whether through a one-minute body scan, breathing exercise, or meditation," she says, "it’s important to first come home to yourself." In addition to that, she adds you can also call in any spirit guides, angels, goddesses, your highest self, or any other force you look to for guidance.
2. Pose your question & choose your card.
"When you’re ready to pick up your deck, shuffle with your question in mind," Vanderveldt says. Once you feel called to stop, choose a card, and turn it over. "Select your card from the top, bottom, or middle of the deck—none of that matters, as long as it feels right to you," she adds.
3. Reflect.
Once you have pulled your card, lay it on a flat surface. "Don’t go looking for another card if you don’t like the one you got; It’s coming up for you for a reason, so trust it—perhaps especially if it doesn’t make sense to you at the time," she Vanderveldt.
Vanderveldt then suggests journaling on the meaning of the card you pulled. What does that card bring up for you? Personal connections are always worth noting. As you look at the card and its imagery, jot down your thoughts without second-guessing. Let your inner voice take the lead as you consider how it relates to the question you asked.
Most decks also come with a small booklet with the divinatory meanings of each card. But the beautiful thing about tarot is it helps the unconscious come forward! So try to reflect on your personal interpretation of the card first, before you reference the book.
What to ask your card:
If you're looking to do a one-card pull but aren't sure where to start (or what to ask) here are some simple but insightful questions to consider, according to Vanderveldt:
- What do I need to know today?
- Card for the day/week/month/year ahead
- A message from my intuition
- Where am I in my healing journey?
- What would get me into alignment today?
- Where can I be of service today?
- Where am I being called to receive?
- What part of me needs more acceptance and love?
- What am I being called to share or express?
- What strength can I call upon today?
The bottom line.
Some days you may want to deep dive into a large and lengthy spread, but others, you may be looking for something a bit quicker or simpler, and a one-card pull is a great solution. Not only that, but it's a great way to start getting in touch with a particular card and what it means. So, next time you have one question about your life or present circumstances, go ahead and ask the cards—you may be surprised what you can get out of just one.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.