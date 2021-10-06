The Simplest Tarot ‘Spread’ For Quick Insight Anytime You Need It

Before beginning the actual reading, Vanderveldt suggests tuning into your body. "Whether through a one-minute body scan, breathing exercise, or meditation," she says, "it's important to first come home to yourself." In addition to that, she adds you can also call in any spirit guides, angels, goddesses, your highest self, or any other force you look to for guidance. You can also take a moment to cleanse your deck if you think it might need a refresh.