How To Get To Know Your Guardian Angels + Unlock Their Power

Go to a quiet room and shut the door to block out other people's energy. Sit still, close your eyes, calm your mind, and ask your higher self for the name of one of your guardian angels. The name will then be placed in your head.

If no name comes, it might be that your guardian angels are inviting you to name them yourself. Pick names that make you feel cherished and protected every time you think of them. You’ll know you’ve come up with a good one if thinking of it or saying it aloud makes you feel warm and peaceful, gives you chills, or brings a smile to your face.

Write down the names of your guardian angels and call them by name when you ask them for comfort or guidance.

Using our guardian angels’ names should help us stay more connected to them and make them seem more real to us.