Spirituality
Who Is My Guardian Angel? Connect To Yours Using These 4 Spiritual Practices

Who Is My Guardian Angel? Connect To Yours Using These 4 Spiritual Practices

Tanya Carroll Richardson
Written by Tanya Carroll Richardson
Tanya Carroll Richardson is an author and professional intuitive, giving readings to clients all over the world.
How To Get To Know Your Guardian Angels + Unlock Their Power

Photo by Stocksy

Last updated on May 25, 2021

Guardian angels are spiritual guides that can help you navigate your adventures here on Earth.

Think of them as divine life coaches: Once you start to get to know your guardian angels, it will become much easier to sense their presence and recognize when they send you guidance.

And the best way to get to know your guardian angels is by simply interacting with them. Here are four tips to get you started:

1. Learn their names.

Go to a quiet room and shut the door to block out other people's energy. Sit still, close your eyes, calm your mind, and ask your higher self for the name of one of your guardian angels. The name will then be placed in your head.

If no name comes, it might be that your guardian angels are inviting you to name them yourself. Pick names that make you feel cherished and protected every time you think of them. You’ll know you’ve come up with a good one if thinking of it or saying it aloud makes you feel warm and peaceful, gives you chills, or brings a smile to your face.

Write down the names of your guardian angels and call them by name when you ask them for comfort or guidance.

Using our guardian angels’ names should help us stay more connected to them and make them seem more real to us.

2. Ask them to send you a sign.

Angels love to send you signs that can improve your life as well as simple reminders of their loving presence. You can ask the guardian angels to send you a sign either by writing this request in your journal, through a more formal prayer, or by briefly meditating on the idea.

Then, for the next week, keep your eyes—your physical eyes and your metaphysical third eye—peeled for a sign from your guardian angels.

This could come in the form of a prophetic dream, an unexpected romantic or business opportunity, a new relationship, or a refreshed perspective on a recurring situation.

3. Dedicate a song to them.

Music isn’t something physical you can nail down and touch—it travels in the ether, permeating your senses and calling forth your soul. It can elicit strong emotional responses in people, and angels will often use it to reach you.

Sometimes the message lives in your association with the song or artist, and other times the message is in the lyrics.

When you dedicate a song to your guardian angels, this song becomes their calling card. It will play on the radio whenever your angels want to remind you of their constant presence. You should pick a song that makes you feel comforted, safe, and loved.

Mine is Chrissie Hynde’s “I’ll Stand by You,” and I think the lyrics perfectly describe a guardian angel’s love and devotion.

4. Write them a letter.

Start the letter with “Dear Guardian Angels,” and then write about something that is weighing heavily on your heart: a situation you’re unsure how to handle, a big decision you have to make, or a relationship that’s bothering you. Get your emotions out on the page.

Your guardian angels know everything about you, so they are already aware of this situation, but by sharing it with them in your journal, you are using your free will to ask them for help.

Go ahead and end by saying, “Guardian Angels, please help me with this in any way you can.” Then watch for their guidance.

It could come as insightful thoughts about how to handle the matter; intuitive guidance like gut feelings, strong knowings, visions, or an angel’s voice in your mind; or new opportunities and people suddenly entering your life who were sent by your angels.

When this guidance comes, be sure to go back to your journal and record it, or simply tell your angels “thank you” in your thoughts.

The bottom line:

As human beings, we all have access to a team of guardian angels. All angels are pure spirits that appreciate when we connect with them, be it through prayer, song, journaling, or whatever medium we feel most comfortable with.

