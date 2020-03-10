3 Signs That Angels Are Guiding You
Do you ever notice angel shapes in the clouds or in flowers or keep finding coins and feathers on your path? Perhaps you've been seeing a certain recurring number appear everywhere? These could all be signs that your guardian angels—a common type of spiritual guide—are trying to communicate with you. By slowing down and noticing when these spiritual signs occur, it's an invitation for angels to send you more of them to interpret. Here are three signs to keep an eye out for every day. When they appear, slow down and consider what their significance could be in that moment:
1. Flashes of light.
If you see a shimmering light during meditation, in a dream, or out of the corner of your eye, it could be a sign that there's a spiritual presence surrounding you. Angels may use the light as a way to catch your attention and provide validation and reassurance that you're on the right track.
2. Overwhelming feelings of love and peace.
Have you ever struggled with a decision and then suddenly felt a sense of peace and calm wash over you when you weigh one of your options? This sudden intuitive hit could also be a sign that there is some sort of divine presence in your path.
3. A sense of universal knowing.
sleep support+
Receiving angelic guidance is one of the best ways you can be sure you are in alignment with your life's purpose. So don't ignore those times when the path you are taking feels right for reasons you can't necessarily explain. Trust that inner knowing, and thank your angels for the guidance, insight, and signs they send your way. When you do start noticing even the slightest signals that your angels are with you, you will be well on your way to living a more spiritually fulfilled and inspired life.