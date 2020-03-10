3 Signs That Angels Are Guiding You

Do you ever notice angel shapes in the clouds or in flowers or keep finding coins and feathers on your path? Perhaps you've been seeing a certain recurring number appear everywhere? These could all be signs that your guardian angels—a common type of spiritual guide—are trying to communicate with you. By slowing down and noticing when these spiritual signs occur, it's an invitation for angels to send you more of them to interpret. Here are three signs to keep an eye out for every day. When they appear, slow down and consider what their significance could be in that moment: