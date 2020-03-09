 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Spirituality
5 Ways To Connect With Your Guardian Angels

Joanna Pearce
Joanna Pearce is a meditation yoga and teacher based in Tokyo, Japan. She has studied energetic healing since 2002 and trained with leading female yoga teachers including Desiree Rumbaugh, Sara Avant Stover, and Janice Clarfield.
Image by Clique Images / Stocksy

Last updated on March 9, 2020

Regardless of what religion you follow, you likely have spiritual guides sending you messages. There are many kinds of guides, but guardian angels are the ones assigned solely to you. They guide you throughout your whole life and are thought to fill your world with helpful signals. It's up to you whether you see these signals as divine guidance or not.

For example, feathers are thought to be one of the angels' favorite signs to leave on earth. You can choose to believe that the feather you saw on the sidewalk fell from a bird flying by, or you can trust that it's some kind of sign that your angel is watching you and everything will be OK. When we acknowledge signs from our guardian angels, we encourage them to send more and open up the lines of communication between the physical world and the divine.

Here are five ways to communicate with your guardian angels every day:

1. Pay attention to intense emotions or physical sensations you feel out of the blue.

A physical sign might be getting goose bumps or feeling a slight breeze brush past you. Emotionally, some people feel an overwhelming sense of love and support wash over them.

2. Dig into unique sounds.

Hearing a buzzing in your ear can be a sign that angels are trying to connect with you. Start to notice when this happens and see if you can find a pattern. Does it always happen at a certain time of day? Does it happen when you're stressed? It could be your angels reminding you to calm down. (Keep in mind that if this buzzing persists for hours, though, it could be a medical issue.)

3. Show gratitude for lovely smells that arrive out of the blue.

If you experience an unexpectedly beautiful smell and can't figure out where it is coming from, then perhaps an angel has dropped by to freshen up your day.

4. Don't dismiss unexpected tastes of sweetness in your mouth.

The taste of sweet nectar in the mouth is a wonderful sign that your energetic vibration is heightened, especially during meditation. The higher our vibration, the easier it becomes to connect with angels.

5. Envision angels in your mind's eye.

While many people struggle to see angels with their physical eyes, they find it easier to see them with their inner eye, or third-eye chakra. The key to seeing angels with your inner eye is to relax, stop trying so hard, and be open to whatever comes your way.

How can you figure out who your guardian angels are?

There are many practices that can help you tune into who your unique angels are: You can ask for their names to come through during a meditation and journal on what comes to mind, write to your angels asking them to send you a sign of their identity, or pay close attention to the music that you hear often to see if any clues come up in the lyrics.

