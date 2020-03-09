5 Ways To Connect With Your Guardian Angels

Regardless of what religion you follow, you likely have spiritual guides sending you messages. There are many kinds of guides, but guardian angels are the ones assigned solely to you. They guide you throughout your whole life and are thought to fill your world with helpful signals. It's up to you whether you see these signals as divine guidance or not.

For example, feathers are thought to be one of the angels' favorite signs to leave on earth. You can choose to believe that the feather you saw on the sidewalk fell from a bird flying by, or you can trust that it's some kind of sign that your angel is watching you and everything will be OK. When we acknowledge signs from our guardian angels, we encourage them to send more and open up the lines of communication between the physical world and the divine.